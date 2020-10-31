County Lines: City to host 'Imagine Santa Maria' workshops

SANTA MARIA
City to host 'Imagine Santa Maria' workshops
Santa Maria residents are invited to participate in upcoming virtual workshops focusing on the city's General Plan, where they can give feedback about how they imagine the city in the next 20 to 30 years.
The city is in the midst of a multiyear process of updating its General Plan, which covers land use, mobility, environmental justice, safety, noise, conservation and open space in Santa Maria.
The plan is broken into five major stages: reviewing existing conditions in the spring and summer 2020; developing a long-term vision and guiding principles from summer to fall 2020; creating General Plan alternatives through the winter of 2021; developing plan policies from winter 2021 to winter 2022; and reviewing and adopting the plan from winter 2022 through spring 2023.
Community feedback will be a crucial part of updating the plan, and city officials plan to hold the first public workshop over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The workshop will be conducted in English with Spanish translation available, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
A second workshop covering the same topics will be conducted in Spanish over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Registration details for the workshops and more information about the General Plan are available in English and Spanish at www.imaginesantamaria.com. Questions can be directed to the city's Community Development Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2444.
High schoolers to host virtual Día de Muertos celebration Nov. 1-2
Students from Righetti High School's Latinos Unidos Club will collaborate with students in neighboring Santa Maria Joint Union district schools for a virtual Día de los Muertos celebration on Sunday and Monday.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition that has survived in Mexico and Central America for thousands of years in which families commemorate and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.
After picking up supplies including face paint and altar materials at their school sites, district students can join the Latinos Unidos Club over Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday for workshops covering the significance and history of the celebration as well as traditional activities such as calavera painting.
“Día de los Muertos is a tradition that most of our families are aware of,’’ said Susana Espinoza, a Righetti sophomore and Latinos Unidos president. “I think that including others that do and do not celebrate our traditions is important. I hope that this event opens the minds of others that this event is not only about honoring our dead but, also, about including and supporting our community.”
Latinos Unidos was established by Righetti teacher Patricia Villalobos in 2012 as a way to promote Latinx and indigenous cultural pride in the community, district spokesman Kenny Klein said.
District students wishing to access the event can contact one of the following teachers at their respective schools: pvillalobos@smjuhsd.org at Righetti High School; ecortez@smjuhsd.org at Santa Maria High School; rmaldonado@smjuhsd.org at Pioneer Valley High School; and sgalvez@smjuhsd.org at Delta High School.
Elverhøj Museum readies for reopening Nov. 6
Beginning Friday, Nov. 6, the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will reopen its doors to the public after an eight-month closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
Modified, public walk-in hours then will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Face coverings also will be mandatory for entrance, and physical distancing will be observed.
During the closure, exhibitions were updated and reimagined to enhance the visitor experience and better enable COVID-19 safety, according to Esther Jacobsen Bates, Elverhøj executive director and exhibit curator.
Featured gallery exhibition “Legacy of Decency: Rembrandt, Jews and Danes” will be on display, highlighting a collection of 21 prints by Dutch Master Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), paired with displays about the Danish World War II rescue of their Jewish population.
The exhibition links people, time and place through artwork and action with a legacy created by neighbors who cared for, and about, one another, Bates explained.
“The humanity Rembrandt expressed in his artwork continues to resonate today, nearly 400 years later,” she said. “The exhibition originally opened Feb. 29 and had only been on view for two weeks. It has been patiently waiting during our COVID closure and we are excited to again share the experience with guests.”
Rembrandt was known for his mastery as an etcher, which was characterized by the new and innovative techniques he introduced to printmaking.
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5.
For more information, contact the museum at 805-686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org.
