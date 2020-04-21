County Lines: City seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park

LOMPOC
City seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park
The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.
Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.
The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.
The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.
City staff will use feedback from the survey to help select the best park project choice for the community, according to the city. The survey will remain open through Friday, May 1.
Beattie Park’s playground and fitness equipment will be funded by California Proposition 68 and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.
Beattie Park, which spans 50 acres, is located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The old playground equipment at the park was removed in July 2019 after it was deemed unsafe.
For more information on the project and/or survey, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8095.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Blowing dust expected all week in South County
Blowing dust and sand that damaged air quality Tuesday in the Oceano Dunes and Nipomo Mesa area are expected to continue through Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
Sand and dust are forecast to fill the air from 1 to 7 p.m., peaking from 2 to 6 p.m., a district spokeswoman said
Very sensitive individuals — infants as well as children and adults with existing respiratory or heart conditions — may experience adverse health effects during periods of blowing dust, APCD spokeswoman Meghan Field said.
She said the APCD recommends residents reschedule outdoor activities to times when no dust is visible.
If dust and sand are visible in the air, all adults and children should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, remain indoors as much as possible and set any heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems to recirculate.
Those who experience health problems in areas with blowing dust and sand should consult a doctor, Field said.
To see current air quality conditions and forecasts San Luis Obispo County, visit slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php.
