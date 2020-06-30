County Lines: City receives donation of 240 gallons of hand sanitizer

SANTA MARIA
City receives donation of 240 gallons of hand sanitizer
The city of Santa Maria has received 240 gallons of hand sanitizer in a donation from ExxonMobil, to be provided for public use at various city facilities.
In April, ExxonMobil began producing hand sanitizer for nationwide distribution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using its supply of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, according to an announcement from the gas corporation.
Distribution of the sanitizer will be handled by the Department of Recreation and Parks, with gallon-sized dispensers provided as more facilities open, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The donated supply will allow the city to spend money on other forms of personal protective equipment, van de Kamp said.
"The city is grateful for the donation, which staff estimates may be enough for six to nine months, depending on usage," he added.
SANTA MARIA
Felon arrested after weapons, drugs found
A Santa Maria man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday after members of the Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway, a police spokesman said.
Jesus Tobias, 41, identified by police as a convicted felon, was allegedly found in unlawful possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle, 159 rounds of .223 ammunition, a high-capacity rifle magazine, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.
The AR-15 was previously reported stolen in San Luis Obispo County, the spokesman said.
Tobias was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm; a felon in possession of ammunition; possession of a high-capacity magazine; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
LOMPOC
Chamber seeking nominations for 2020 awards
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2020 awards banquet, which it plans to celebrate virtually this summer.
Nominations are being accepted now for Man and Woman of the Year awards, as well as for the 2020 Small Business Excellence Award and 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations are due by Sunday, July 19.
The winners will be announced, presented with the traditional accolades, and virtually celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Chamber won't host its traditional luncheon out of concern for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nomination forms can be found and downloaded at www.lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.
Man and Woman of the Year nominations should include letters of support from the community. They can be mailed or dropped off to the Lompoc Chamber at 111 South I St., Lompoc, CA 93436; or e-mailed to marlee@lompoc.com with the subject line “Man/Woman of the Year [Name]”.
For more information about the 2020 Chamber awards, call the Lompoc Chamber office at 805-736-4567, e-mail chamber@lompoc.com, or visit www.lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.
