SANTA MARIA
City officials to host blood drive June 28
Santa Maria city officials will host a blood drive on June 28 in conjunction with national nonprofit Vitalant.
Vitalant, the nation's largest independent nonprofit focused exclusively on blood services, is facing a critical shortage. In April and May alone, the organization has been able to collect 13,000 fewer donations than the year prior.
The bloodmobile will be stationed across from the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. To sign up, call 805-542-8500 or visit www.vitalant.org, press "donate now" and enter your Zip code to find a list of blood drives in and around Santa Maria.
Vitalant has a network of about 120 donation centers across the U.S., hosting about 60,000 blood drives annually. The organization provides blood and special services to patients in about 900 hospitals across the U.S., relying on blood donations from donors.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to host manga drawing seminar
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting junior high and high school students to learn anime character drawing from a former "The Simpsons" artist.
The program will be held at 5 p.m. Friday in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Carlos Nieto III, who was a layout artist for "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill," will demonstrate and teach how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, regardless of skill level.
All materials will be provided, and more information can be found at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
LOMPOC
No fireworks show on July 4; community parade and picnic a go
Fourth of July in Lompoc will not include a community fireworks show this year as pyrotechnicians have deemed Ryon Park a nonviable location to hold such a show, according to city officials.
Lompoc Parks & Recreation will be hosting an Independence Day picnic in the park that will feature live entertainment by The Fossils, food trucks and kids' activities. The daytime event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, July 4, following a community bike parade.
The patriotic bike parade will commence at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial building, 100 E. Locust St., and conclude at Ryon Park in time for the picnic event. All activities are free and open to the public.
Into the evening hours, those wishing to host their own so-called safe-and-sane fireworks block party on their permitted closed street must submit an application to Lompoc Parks & Recreation before Thursday.
For further information or to obtain an application, contact the department at 805-875-8100.
A list of permitted city-approved vendors from which to purchase so-called safe-and-sane fireworks will be announced.
PASO ROBLES
Mid-State Fair searching for national anthem singers
California Mid-State Fair is taking applications from singers who want to perform the national anthem at the start of each show in the Chumash Grandstand Arena during the run of the fair from July 20 through 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Applicants must completely fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video or link showing the individual singing the national anthem a cappella, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
Applications can be found at www.MidStateFair.com and must be returned by 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, to be considered.
All applicants will be notified via email after the singers have been selected, the spokesman said.
“Full Steam Ahead!” is the theme of the 2022 fair.