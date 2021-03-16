SANTA MARIA
City officials seek community help to restore historic Smith-Enos house
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and nonprofit PLAY Inc. are seeking individuals to donate funds and contribute skills to help restore the historic Smith-Enos house on Bradley Road.
The house, originally constructed in 1871 by Charles William and Sarah Jane Smith, is undergoing structural repairs before the city moves on to external and decorative improvements.
Eventually, city officials hope to offer the remodeled home and connected garden as a community center for weddings and other events, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
"While the construction is budgeted with development fees, the detail work to complete the house will need to be raised through donations and from tradespeople who can contribute goods and services to show the true potential of this house as a Santa Maria landmark," Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman said.
The Recreation and Parks Department is inviting individuals, businesses and organizations with skills in painting, wallpapering, carpentry, masonry and flooring to email Restore@cityofsantamaria.org.
There will also be future opportunities for donations of late 1800's and early 1900's furniture and fixtures to fill spaces like the study, bedroom and sitting room, van de Kamp said.
For information about donating furniture or funds, visit santamariaatplay.org.
For more information about the renovation of the Smith-Enos house, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.
SANTA MARIA
Altrusa foundation now taking grant applications
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria Inc. is accepting spring 2021 grant applications until April 1.
Since the foundation’s inception in 1992, its grants have provided more than $700,000 to programs for literacy, child care, people with disabilities, seniors and others causes, foundation treasurer Diane Alleman-Stevens said.
In fall 2020, the foundation awarded $9,500 in grants to Corazon Del Pueblo Library Santa Maria City PLAY Pickleball Court and Elwin Mussell Senior Center Program, Santa Maria Elks Mini Rodeo, Santa Barbara County Education Office Teachers Network teacher grants and Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum.
A special donation also was made to Children’s Resource and Referral Service, Alleman-Stevens said.
For grant applications, contact Alleman-Stevens at 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cleaning, painting of Cold Spring Bridge on Hwy 154 underway
A project to clean, paint and inspect the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Highway 154 now is underway, with completion expected in the spring of 2023.
A spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes as motorists encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
The $7 million project is being conducted by Certified Coatings of Fairfield.
Agency officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5