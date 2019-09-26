SANTA MARIA
Residents in northwest part of city invited to share concerns at town hall
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Oct. 8 to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.
The scheduled meeting will be the second neighborhood town hall held by city officials in recent months.
In late August, the city held a meeting at Christian Family Church of God to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast part of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc barber school’s Santa Maria booth benefits New Cuyama nonprofit
A Lompoc barber school is offering hair braids and cuts at Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria to raise funds for a nonprofit organization in New Cuyama.
CosmoTon Academy’s Braids & Fades for Charity has been offered at the weekly event throughout September, with the barber school's last appearance scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Town Center West.
The school is donating proceeds from its Downtown Fridays booth to the Blue Sky Center, whose mission is to strengthen rural communities within the Cuyama Valley by supporting entrepreneurs and building up regional creative and economic resources, a CosmoTon spokesman said.
"We really want to help support the community of New Cuyama,” said Michael Funkhouser, a teacher at the academy and one of the event organizers. “Santa Maria is their main hub to shop [and] eat and many commute for work to Santa Maria.
“We felt that by supporting Blue Sky Center we could support activities and economy for the residents and children of this awesome town,” he said.
CosmoTon is offering hair braids for a $5 donation and haircuts for a $12 donation to Blue Sky Center.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit www.blueskycenter.org. For more information about the barber school, visit www.cosmotonacademy.com.
SLO COUNTY
Overnight closures of Highway 1 near Ragged Point to begin Sunday
Caltrans announced Wednesday that because of an ongoing construction project on Highway 1, the roadway will be closed overnight between the San Carpoforo Bridge and Ragged Point.
According to a press release, crews have been working in the area to add a retaining wall and a viaduct and the closures will allow for necessary drilling.
The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 29 and running through the morning of Friday, Oct. 4.
A traffic signal is expected to be installed the following week, and will allow Caltrans to work on the project with only limited impact on the highway. Traffic controls are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Oct. 6.
Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo is listed as the contractor for this $4.1 million project that is slated to be completed by the spring of 2020.