Santa Barbara County
City managers panel planned for midyear report on economy in Solvang
Three city managers, an interim city manager and a former city manager are scheduled to participate in a forum at the Economic Forecast Project Midyear Report set for Thursday, Jan. 17, in Solvang.
The annual invitation-only event at The Alisal, 1054 Alisal Road, will start at 4:30 p.m. with a reception, followed at 5:30 by a presentation on the economy and the city managers’ panel discussion.
Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, will offer the latest information on the national, state and local economies — their recent performance and outlook for the future.
City managers slated to participate include Jason Stilwell of Santa Maria, Jim Throop of Lompoc and Marc Bierdzinski of Buellton, along with Rick Haydon, interim city manager of Solvang.
Brad Vidro, the recently retired Solvang city manager, will serve as moderator for the panel.
Santa Barbara County
COLAB taking reservations for extravaganza featuring Sinbad at Chumash Casino
Stand-up comedian, film star and musician Sinbad will be the featured entertainment at the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business 28th Anniversary Extravaganza set for Saturday, April 27.
COLAB of Santa Barbara County is now taking reservations for the event at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez that’s expected to sell out rapidly, said Andy Caldwell, executive director of the organization.
In addition to Sinbad’s comedy show, the event will include an open bar and a steak dinner.
Tickets at $300 per individual or $1,300 for a table of 10 can be reserved by mail at COLAB, P.O. Box 7523, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or online at www.colabsbc.org by clicking on the “COLAB Events” tab.
Originally formed in 1991, COLAB is dedicated to curbing the growth of county government, easing the regulatory climate and improving the economy.
The organization has about 1,300 members and is governed by a board of directors made up of representatives from public safety unions, flower, grape and vegetable growers, cattle ranchers, the insurance, medicine, real estate, development, manufacturing and oil and gas industries, taxpayers and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
Santa Maria
Winter break hours, activities starting at Maldonado Youth Center
Winter break hours at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria will take effect Wednesday, Jan. 2, and continue through Tuesday, Jan. 15, to provide activities to keep youths occupied while out of school.
The temporary winter break hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, a center spokesman said.
Games and activities will include Nerf Wars, racing friends in giant hamster balls, arts and crafts, science projects, prizes and free food, the spokesman said.
Youths can sign up now for the late-night basketball tournament Saturday, Jan. 12, when DJ Randy will provide the music.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and be a member of the Youth Center, although membership is free.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.