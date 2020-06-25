County Lines: City investigating trees killed by drilling, poisoning on West, Taft streets

SANTA MARIA
City investigating trees killed by drilling, poisoning on West, Taft streets
The city of Santa Maria is requesting the public's help in gathering information about three trees on West Main and West Taft streets that were killed after being drilled into and apparently injected with chemicals.
According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, the first two trees were discovered Monday by a Park and Urban Forest employee at 527 W. Main St., where a subsequent arborist investigation revealed multiple fresh drill holes at the tree's base, backfilled by a type of caulking.
Drill holes at the base of a tree are typically indicative of chemical injection, and the city will be working with a tree pathologist to determine how the trees were killed and if any chemicals were used, he said.
On Thursday, a third tree that appeared to have been killed in the same manner was discovered two miles away at 307 W. Taft St., during a routine dead tree removal by the same employee.
Damage of trees by residents or businesses can result in fines for the value of the tree as well as the cost of the removal, according to the Santa Maria Municipal Code.
According to van de Kamp, the damage to the three trees is estimated to total $7,900. not including fees for the removal or replacement of the trees.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the city Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Police release name of officer involved in shooting near Boomers!
Santa Maria Police on Thursday identified the officer involved in a shooting on Sunday that left a man injured near Boomers! miniature golf and arcade as Ethan Brown, a two-and-a-half year veteran of the Santa Maria Police Department.
The man who was shot, who allegedly threatened Brown with a replica gun, has not been identified but is described as a Hispanic male. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with a non life-threatening injury, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
The man's name is being withheld pending further investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Police responded to a 911 call of a man waving a gun at Boomers! customers in the 2200 block of North Preisker Lane shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to Silva.
Upon arrival, Brown located the man near the corner of North Preisker Lane and Broadway, according to Silva.
The man allegedly brandished a weapon and ignored Brown's commands to drop the weapon and lay on the ground before he was shot.
The incident occurred "fairly quickly" and Brown didn't have enough time to deploy less-than-lethal force, said Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen, but added the officer gave lifesaving measures to the man immediately following the shooting.
Brown has been put on paid administrative leave and required to see a psychologist, which is standard protocol following a police shooting, according to Silva, adding that paid administrative leave could last anywhere from three to five days, or until the officer is determined fit for duty.
LOMPOC
Recreation programs, facilities to remain closed through July 12
City of Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities will remain closed at least through Sunday, July 12, the city announced Thursday.
The closures, which had originally been set to expire on June 30, were extended as a precautionary measure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As July 12 approaches, city staff will decide whether the state of COVID-19 and county and state guidelines necessitate extending the closure further, according to city officials.
To contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, call 805-875-8100.
More information and resources on COVID-19 can be accessed from the city’s homepage at www.cityoflompoc.com.
