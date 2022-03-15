SANTA MARIA
City accepting applications for Hometown Heroes Banner honorees
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is once again accepting applications for its Hometown Heroes Banner program.
Eligible candidates for a banner include individuals active-duty or veterans of the military, first responders and essential workers. Besides placement of a 3-by-6-foot banner in the Hometown Heroes corridor along prominent city streets, a commemoration will be given during a City Council meeting.
The application deadline is March 18.
The Hometown Heroes Banner program was first created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria's military veterans. The program has expanded during the COVID pandemic, putting a spotlight on local heroes fighting battles closer to home.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA YNEZ
Pirates Garage Car Show slated for Saturday at Santa Ynez High
Car enthusiasts from near and far are being invited to attend or show their vehicles at the ninth annual Pirate Garage Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School campus.
The annual fundraising event, which benefits the school’s Pirate Garage automotive technology program and racing team, offers students, teachers school administrators and the general public a chance to show off their vehicles for a day — and a good cause.
Various types of cars will be represented as in past events that have included domestic and foreign cars, antiques to the latest models, muscle cars to sports cars, classics to daily drivers, and off-road trucks to on-track race cars.
The family-fun event will feature food for sale, live music, activities for kids and information booths as well as a fundraising raffle.
For more information or to register to show a car at the event, contact SYHS auto teacher Gary Semerdijan at 805-895-5115 or Gsemerdijan@syvuhsd.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host painted gardening pot workshop
To celebrate the first week of spring, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a free painted gardening pot workshop for adults on Saturday, March 19.
Library patrons are invited to create a one-of-a-kind gardening pot in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S McClelland St., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will use paints to create a unique design for their pots, which can be used to grow flowers, vegetables or other plants.
All materials will be provided at the workshop, including soil and seeds for planting. Seating is limited and registration is required.
To register online, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the information desk at 805-925-0994, ext 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Fire Department accepting applications for fireworks booths
The Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for permits to operate fireworks booths ahead of the 2022 fireworks season.
Nonprofit organizations have until March 24 to submit for permits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks, which don't explode or fly into the air.
There are a limited number of permits, and nonprofits that were permitted to sell fireworks in 2021 will have first priority.
To qualify, an organization must have their primary meeting place in Santa Maria, including Orcutt, be established for a minimum of two years and have a membership of 15 or more.
The application is available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/fireworks. Hard copies of the forms must be submitted in person to the Fire Administration office at 314 W. Cook St.
Questions may be directed to the Fire Administration at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.