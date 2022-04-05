SANTA MARIA
Chumash job fair set for April 12 at community center
Chumash Enterprises will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria.
Chumash Enterprises is aiming to fill more than 200 full-time and part-time staffing vacancies, according to a company spokesperson.
Both recruiters and hiring managers will be in attendance and extending offers on the spot to qualified job applicants, the spokesperson said. Applicants are asked to apply online at www.chumashcareers.com prior to attending the job fair, and are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a valid ID and multiple copies of their résumé.
According to the announcement, full-time Chumash Enterprise employees are offered competitive pay, paid time off for work-life balance, incentive programs, employee discounts and and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.
In December, the tribe increased the minimum pay rates for entry-level, nontipped positions to $17 an hour and began offering part-time positions starting at $22 an hour.
The Veterans’ Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA
Rec on the Move activities scheduled throughout month
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue to offer its free after-school program for students ages 6 through 12 throughout the month.
The Rec on the Move program takes place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at various locations throughout the city: Mondays at Buena Vista Park, 800 S. Pine St.; Tuesdays at Tunnell Park, 100 N. Palisade Drive; Thursdays at Newlove Community Center, 1619 S. Thornburg St.; and Fridays at Russell Park, 1000 W. Church St.
April will feature several Easter-themed activities, starting off with "bunny" sack races during the week of April 4. That will be followed by egg drop challenges and spoon-balancing relays, concluding with games of Capture the Egg during the week of April 25.
Rec on the Move is a drop-in program, requiring no registration, and is part of the Recreation and Parks Department's mission to enrich the lives of the residents of Santa Maria through quality recreation programs and services.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOS OLIVOS
NatureTrack Film Festival postponed, will return in 2023
This year's NatureTrack Film Festival in Los Olivos has been postponed to 2023, according to founder Sue Eisaguirre.
“In order to move forward from both earlier and continuing impacts of the pandemic and reestablish our home base, we feel it is prudent and pragmatic to give our nascent efforts room to rebound so we can return with a fabulous fifth anniversary of the NTFF,” she said.
In the meantime, NatureTrack's documentary "The Accessible Outdoors," which was co-produced with Golden Cage Films, is making its rounds at film festivals and gathering accolades along the way, a spokeswoman with the organization said.
The film so far has won silver in the short documentary category at the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards and Festival and best documentary film at the Oregon Short Film Festival. Additionally, the Oregon Documentary Film Festival nominated the film for best director, and the British Columbia Environmental Film Festival gave the documentary an honorable mention.
Other nominations include best of the fest at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival, and best short documentary at the Los Angeles Indie Short Fest and Flathead Lake International Cinemafest.
The "Accessible Outdoors" documentary will screen at the Green Film Festival and San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in April, the spokeswoman said.
SANTA MARIA
Junior Giants returning for another year of free baseball
The Junior Giants baseball league is returning to Santa Maria for another year of free children's baseball.
The program offers noncompetitive, co-ed baseball for youths from age 5 to 13 on behalf of the San Francisco Giants Community Fund and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department.
Registration for the baseball league can be completed at Gojrgiants.org and closes on April 30. Practice will begin June 6, before the June 25 opening day.
The program was designed by the professional baseball team to have local agencies, families and volunteers come together as a community to offer youths a chance to learn the basics of baseball while working on character development, important life skills and motor control and function.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.