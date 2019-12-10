SANTA MARIA
Christmas Parade of Lights winners announced
Winners in the 2019 Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights, along with their entry numbers, are:
$1,000 Grand Prize Winner Overall: Pioneer Valley High School Panther Pride Marching Band (50)
$350 1st Place — Commercial Entry: Michael B. Clayton & Associates (98)
$150 2nd Place — Commercial Entry: City of Santa Maria Utilities Department (33)
$350 1st Place — Religious Entry: Centro Cristiano de Evangelismo (65)
$150 2nd Place — Religious Entry: St. Mary of the Assumption School (17)
$350 1st Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Kiwanis of Santa Maria (39)
$150 2nd Place — Youth Nonprofit Entry: Santa Maria BMX (97)
$350 1st Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: CASA of Santa Barbara County (81)
$150 2nd Place — Non-Youth Nonprofit Entry: Volkswagen of America - Central Coast Chapter (92)
$350 1st Place — Other Entry: Lidos (73)
$150 2nd Place — Other Entry: Knuckles Up Side x Side Off Roading (63)
$350 1st Place — Marching Band Entry: El Camino Junior High Band (70)
$150 2nd Place — Marching Band Entry: Orcutt Academy High School Band (100)
$350 1st Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: Santa Maria High School Cheerleaders (58)
$150 2nd Place — Cheer/Gym/Other Marching Group Entry: KT's All Star Gymnastics (37)
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 north of San Luis Obispo
A Santa Maria woman was killed and three people were injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo, the California Highway Patrol said.
Maria Guadalupe-Toledo, 51, died when the SUV she was riding in went out of control and crashed a few minutes before 10 a.m., according to a CHP report.
The CHP said it was raining when Octavio Toledo-Hernandez, 49, of Santa Maria was driving a 2006 Lincoln Navigator northbound in the fast lane at about 65 mph north of Cuesta Grade.
Just south of the Highway 58 interchange, for an unknown reason Toledo-Hernandez lost control of the Navigator, which slid across the roadway and struck a tree adjacent to the highway shoulder.
Guadalupe-Toledo was sitting in the right-hand seat of the second row and was wearing a safety belt, as were all of the SUV’s occupants, but she suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.
Toledo-Hernandez suffered moderate injuries, while passengers Irineo Nunez Tapia, 25, and Elitania Toledo, 23, both of Santa Maria, suffered major injuries.
One-year-old Sebastian Guillen-Toledo, restrained in a child safety seat, was uninjured.
All four were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
SANTA MARIA
Apparent threat against students found untrue
A social media post that appeared to threaten violence against students at an unidentified school turned out to be not a real threat after the teenager responsible was questioned by Santa Maria Police Department investigators Sunday.
About 5:50 p.m., police officers were contacted by a concerned citizen who reported a possible threat directed at school-age children and shared a social media post of a male juvenile holding an object in a similar fashion as one would hold a rifle, Lt. Terry Flaa said.
Flaa said the youth urged people not to attend school the following day but didn’t refer to a specific school.
As officers launched an investigation, the Police Department received a phone call from a parent who said their child was responsible for the social media post.
Officers contacted the 13-year-old boy and confirmed he was the one pictured in the post, Flaa said.
After speaking to the boy and his parents, officers confirmed the item he was holding in the picture was not actually firearm and found he did not in fact have access to any firearms.
Officers also determined the juvenile did not have any intent to harm anyone or carry out any acts of violence, Flaa said, but school administrators were made aware of the incident.
SANTA MARIA
Police ask public for assistance in locating man
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing.
Wesley Ray Jones, 39, was last seen and heard from on Nov. 30 after he told family members he was going to Walmart, located at 2220 South Bradley Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Jones is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and red/white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.