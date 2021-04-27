SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP identifies victim in fatal Hwy 101 crash
The victim in Sunday's fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 has been identified as 21-year-old Angel Morales of Santa Maria.
The California Highway Patrol did not give a time for the crash, but a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said they believe it happened sometime overnight but was not discovered until Sunday morning.
Morales was apparently driving a 2016 Lexus IS200 southbound on Highway 101 south of Solomon Summit at “an extremely high rate of speed” when he allowed the car to drift into the center median, the CHP report said.
The report said Morales “turned the steering wheel aggressively to the right,” which caused the Lexus to spin clockwise across both southbound lanes and off the west side of the highway, where it rolled over multiple times.
Because he was not wearing a safety belt, Morales was ejected from the rolling vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said.
It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the report said.
LOMPOC
City seeking input on spending of federal economic relief funds
The city of Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is seeking input on ways to allocate the community improvement funds.
Lompoc residents can offer their spending recommendations by submitting feedback via a community survey now through Friday, May 14.
The survey can be accessed at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/community-survey.
Areas of allocation to be prioritized by members of the community include funding for the city’s fire and police departments, public works, library, community benefits and parks and recreation divisions.
Feedback from the survey will be presented to the Lompoc City Council during the upcoming budget process, according to city staff.
Additional information on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is available at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1319
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
SYV Marriott holding job fair to hire workers
Santa Ynez Valley Marriott will hold a job fair to hire new workers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the hotel located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, according an announcement from the Marriott.
The Marriott is looking for a barista, servers, a buser/food runner, a dish washer, a front desk person, a hotel maintenance engineer, a housekeeping supervisor, a line cook, a room attendant and a sales event supervisor.
Applicants are asked to bring their resumes, photo IDs and Social Security cards and be ready to be interviewed.
Those who are interviewed will receive a free slice of pizza and a drink, the announcement said.
Employee benefits include a $25 gas card issued on the first day of work, free Starbucks beverages on the first day of work, a 25% discount on employees’ cellphone plans, room discounts when traveling and a free lunch on work days.
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott at 805-688-1000.
LOMPOC
Stress ball activity kits available for pickup at library
The Lompoc Public Library system is inviting community members to de-stress and have some fun with free “take and make” activity kits that are available to teens and adults who make an appointment for pickup.
Stress ball kits, a de-stressing tool that consist of balloons and water beads, are not meant for children due to materials posing a choking hazard, a library spokeswoman said.
Kits are available while supplies last and can be scheduled for pickup between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
To make an appointment, call the library at 805-875-8775.
For those experiencing significant stress beyond what a stress ball can help with, local resources are accessible by calling 211.