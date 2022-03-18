SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP identifies Santa Maria woman killed in Bonita School Road collision
A Santa Maria woman who died Thursday after her vehicle struck a telephone pole on Bonita School Road during a pursuit with Guadalupe Police has been identified as 28-year-old Jessica Rose Gutierrez Moreno.
California Highway Patrol dispatchers were notified at 8:30 a.m. that Guadalupe Police officers were in pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Moreno heading southbound on Bonita School Road from Division Street, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Six minutes later, Alvarez said that when Moreno negotiated a slight turn in the roadway, she lost control and swerved across the northbound lane, continuing onto the dirt shoulder in a southeasterly direction.
Moreno was unable to regain control of the vehicle that collided with a telephone pole along the eastern edge of Bonita School Road, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez added that Guadalupe Police officers attempted life-saving measures on Moreno, but were unsuccessful and she died on scene. A CHP report indicated Moreno was wearing the vehicle's safety equipment in the crash.
The CHP is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Office at 805-594-8700.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigating vehicle collision with pedestrian
Santa Maria Police officers are investigating a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday near the intersection of Donovan Road and Western Avenue.
The collision was reported shortly after 8 a.m., according to Santa Maria Fire officials.
The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be "fine," according to Sgt. Matthew Kline.
Emergency units that responded to the scene included Santa Maria Police, a fire engine and battalion chief and an American Medical Response ambulance.
SANTA BARBARA
Opening statements made in second MS-13 murder trial
Attorneys in Santa Barbara completed their opening statements earlier this week for three men in the second MS-13 murder trial in which the defendants are accused of killing several people across the Santa Maria Valley between 2013 and 2016.
The trial for three defendants, including Jose Narciso Escobar Hernandez, 31, Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez, 37 and Jose Ricardo Saravia Lainez, 30, began with jury selection in November.
Opening statements for the prosecution were held on March 11 and defense attorneys completed theirs on Monday, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan.
The three defendants are each charged with numerous counts of murder and gang conspiracy. They were arrested as part of Operation Matador, a sting operation executed on March 3, 2016, following a three-year investigation into 10 killings and 14 attempted killings in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.
Five additional defendants — Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, 27, Tranquilino Robles Morales, 37, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, 33, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, 34, and Luis German Mejia Orellana, 28 — also were arrested as part of the sting operation and are currently on trial in Santa Maria.
In December 2020, Superior Court Judge John McGregor split the defendants into two groups, citing violations of their constitutional rights, with five being tried in Santa Maria, while three are being tried in Santa Barbara.
Opening statements for the five Santa Maria defendants began on Nov. 16, court records show. Each trial is expected to last about a year.