SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
CHP identifies 3 people injured in fatal head-on collision
California Highway Patrol officials on Tuesday identified three people injured in a fatal head-on collision Monday between a Honda sedan and a semitruck near Philbric and Betteravia roads, east of Santa Maria.
The collision occurred at about 6:30 a.m. between a 2007 Honda Civic and a 2006 Peterbilt semitruck, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.
The truck's driver, 64-year-old Fidel Gomes Reyes, of Santa Maria, was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road when the Honda, driven by 32-year-old Domingo Perez Lopez, of Santa Maria, pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection of Philbric Road.
Lopez was traveling southbound on Philbric Road when he started to make a left turn onto eastbound Betteravia Road, directly in front of the semitruck which did not have a stop sign, according to Barriga.
Barriga said the front of the semitruck collided with the left side of the Honda Civic, which continued in a southwest direction and came to rest south of Betteravia Road.
The semitruck continued traveling in a southwesterly direction, driving off the roadway, into a utility pole and into a fence, causing the trailer to overturn, according to Barriga.
The pole broke upon impact, snapping the wires and landing on the road, which closed shortly after the collision and was reopened later that afternoon by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employees.
The left rear passenger of the Honda, a 44-year-old man from Santa Maria who was not identified by name, sustained fatal injuries in the collision, according to Barriga. Both Lopez and Reyes were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for major and moderate injuries, respectively.
Additionally, a second passenger of the Honda, identified as Servillan Perez Lopez, of Santa Maria, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to Barriga.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the CHP.
SANTA MARIA
Paso Robles man arrested after CHP vehicle pursuit from SLO to Santa Maria
A Paso Robles man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit with an alleged stolen pickup truck originating in San Luis Obispo ended near Santa Maria once California Highway Patrol officials deployed a spike strip along Highway 101.
The pursuit was initiated on a Ford F150 that was reported stolen Tuesday morning, according to CHP officials.
San Luis Obispo CHP officers pursued the pickup truck southbound on Highway 101 from Pismo Beach, reaching up to speeds of 90 mph, according to officials.
When the pursuit reached highways 101 and 166, CHP officers from Santa Maria took over and followed the pickup to near Santa Maria Way, where an officer deployed the spike strip.
The pickup's driver, identified as 26-year-old Jyerick Zane Nebeker, ran over the spike strip although he continued traveling southbound on deflated tires, according to the CHP.
Officials said that a CHP officer conducted a maneuver called a pursuit immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, in which the officer forced their patrol vehicle into the rear side of the pickup truck just south of Clark Avenue, making it lose control and force Nebeker to stop the pursuit.
Nebeker was ultimately arrested shortly after 11 a.m. and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of stolen vehicle charges, according to the CHP.
SANTA MARIA
May to Create crafts and arts program coming to Minami Community Center
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a series of creative activities known as May to Create.
The free program will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Minami Community Center, 600 W Enos Drive.
Designed for youths age 6 through 12, participants will craft models of their favorite "Star Wars" characters, lightsabers and vessels, on the first day, May 4.
On May 11, participants will plan a special surprise for their mothers, followed by building and racing toy cars, among other craft projects.
Preregistration is required for the May to Create sessions, as space and supplies are limited. However, there is no cost to participants.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Bookmobile bringing Storytime to You
The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will offer Storytime to You at a different stop each week this month.
Bring a blanket to sit and enjoy literacy building and fun for the whole family, as library staff conduct two storytimes on Thursday. The first will be at 2 p.m. at Evans Park, 200 W. Williams St, and the second at 4 p.m. at Preisker Park, 330 Hidden Pines Way.
Storytime to You events will continue throughout the month, and more information can be found on the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Questions may be directed to the library's outreach services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.