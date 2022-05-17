SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
CHP identifies 19-year-old Nipomo bicyclist who died after hit-and-run
A 19-year-old bicyclist from Nipomo was identified Tuesday as the man who died following a hit-and-run collision on Los Berros Road Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Joshua Thomas Edward McFarland died after he was struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee while traveling southbound on Los Berros Road, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Alvarez said the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when Dylan Lammers, 41, of Nipomo, who was also traveling southbound on Los Berros Road, south of El Campo Road, failed to spot McFarland for unknown reasons.
Lammers' Jeep made contact with the rear-end of the bicycle and propelled McFarland onto the right shoulder a short distance away, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez said Lammers fled the scene and contacted the CHP to report a possible collision with McFarland, who was later found deceased by San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene. Lammers was not injured, according to the CHP.
The CHP said officers later contacted Lammers at his residence and arrested him in relation to the crash, although they did not provide information on when and where he was arrested.
Lammers was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on suspicion of charges that include hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license, according to logs.
The CHP is requesting assistance from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the crash, observed a bicyclist or a black Jeep SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Public Health transitioning to biweekly COVID-19 reporting
COVID-19 case count information tracked by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department through a community data dashboard accessible to the public will no longer be updated on a daily basis starting Monday, May 23.
Going forward, the dashboard will be updated on Tuesday and Fridays, according to officials.
The dashboard website offers insight into the number of COVID cases in the county, along with variants surveillance, vaccination data and a rolling sum of new cases based on geographic area.
Public Health officials said the department will continue to monitor for any changes or trends in the COVID-19 data and will pivot to more frequent reporting should the need arise.
For more information, contact PHDCommunications@sbcphd.org or visit publichealthsbc.org/data under "Community Data Dashboard."
SANTA MARIA
Learn how to start a small business during library workshop
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with SCORE San Luis Obispo to offer a free workshop on Thursday about how to start a small business.
The presentation will begin in the Library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland, at 3 p.m., and will cover topics like business plans, operation basics and financial reports.
SCORE is a nationwide nonprofit network of volunteer business-experts offering mentorship throughout the community. The San Luis Obispo branch helps those throughout SLO County and the Santa Maria Valley.
Those interested in attending may register by visting the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Mayor's Task Force offers performing arts excursions
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety is coordinating a weekend full of performing arts excursions for students in grades 7 through 12.
On Saturday, teens will be transported to the Great American Melodrama in Oceano to enjoy an interactive theater production of the "Mark of El Morro," a locally written play about a college student.
The following day, students are invited to the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, where the Santa Barbara Symphony will perform a jazz concerto called "Riffing on Gershwin." The Santa Barbara venue requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 tests.
Transportation to and from the events will provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., and shuttles will depart at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m. Concessions will be purchased for all participants. Preregistration is required and can be completed at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The mission of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, programs and resources are offered to youth in order to deter their involvement in criminal activity, gangs and drug use.
For questions about the performing arts excurisions or other task force programming, questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.