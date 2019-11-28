CALIFORNIA COAST
CHP Coastal Division begins enforcement operation on Hwy. 101 ahead of holiday
This Thanksgiving weekend will see increased efforts by the California Highway Patrol to curb unsafe driving along Highway 101, one of the most traveled roads during the holiday.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol's Coastal Division, which includes 11 patrol offices, will have all of its available officers on duty along Highway 101 from Santa Cruz to Moorpark during a Maximum Enforcement Corridor Operation, said Coastal Division Chief L.M. Maples.
The operation, which begins Nov. 27, will have officers educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws.
Officers will actively search for violations that include speeders, distracted drivers, signs of impairment and drivers who don't wear their seat belts, Maples said.
On the day before Thanksgiving in 2018, Maples said, the Coastal Division responded to 40 traffic collisions, including seven with injuries and one fatality.
With the number of travelers increasing each year, Coastal Division will be working to ensure the number of collisions do not, he said.
“The California Highway Patrol wishes everyone a safe, fun and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday,” Maples added. "Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and always be a courteous driver.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Lompoc man pleads not guilty to murder of 15-year-old Erik Vargas
A Lompoc man charged with the gang-related murder of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Superior Court.
Raymond Ramon Vega, 25, appeared for an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in Lompoc.
In addition to murder, Vega is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three enhancements, including committing a violent felony for the benefit of a street gang and discharging a firearm, causing great bodily injury and death.
Vargas, along with two other teens, were found shot in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets in Lompoc on Oct. 12. All three were transported to a local hospital, where Vargas died from his injuries. The investigation into the shootings is ongoing.
Vega remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with no bail amount set. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting Jan. 7 in Department 1 at Superior Court in Lompoc.
BUELLTON
Suspect arrested after RV pursuit, standoff
A man reportedly high on methamphetamine who led police on a pursuit in a motorhome that ended in a brief standoff in Buellton was arrested Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident began at 8:32 a.m. after California Highway Patrol officers received a report that woman who was kidnapped was inside a motorhome heading southbound on Highway 101, CHP Officer Kevin McCool said, adding that the vehicle was originally reported from Oceano.
McCool said CHP officers started pursuing the vehicle at the Clark Avenue exit in Santa Maria and chased it to Buellton, where it exited at Avenue of Flags and stopped in front of a gas station.
Speeds ranged from 60 to 70 miles per hour during the pursuit, and the motorhome failed to yield to police officers several times, he added.
The woman, who McCool said is the driver's wife, left the motorhome when it came to a stop.
Police from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and attempted to get the barricaded motorhome driver to give himself up, McCool said, adding that he was reportedly in a meth-induced psychosis.
Another woman, who McCool said was the driver's mother and is deaf, remained inside the vehicle during the standoff.
McCool said Sheriff's Office deputies used several stun grenades to distract the driver, who was sitting in the driver's seat, successfully ending the standoff and rescuing the woman inside.
The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was arrested.
The standoff ended at approximately 10:30 a.m., McCool said.
"It was a long standoff but it resolved the way we wanted it to with nobody hurt," McCool said.