Santa Barbara County
Crash near Cuyama leaves driver with major injuries, pickup with no body
An unidentified man suffered major injuries when he was ejected from his pickup that crashed into a tree off Highway 166 near Cuyama just after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The driver was taken by County Fire paramedics to Cuyama Airport, where he was met by a CalSTAR helicopter from Santa Maria and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
His condition and the extent of his injuries were not known, but the impact of the crash tore the cab and bed completely off his black Toyota Tundra pickup, leaving the frame, engine and wheels bare.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Maria Area Office are investigating the crash that occurred on Highway 166 at Kirschenmann Road east of Cuyama.
San Luis Obispo County
Chimineas Ranch fire east of Santa Maria held to 8 acres
Firefighters from four agencies stopped a wildfire from spreading Wednesday morning on the Chimineas Ranch about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, holding the blaze to 8 acres.
“They’re still out there mopping it up,” said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest, adding U.S. Bureau of Land Management firefighters are estimating a total of 8 acres burned.
Initial indications were the Chimineas fire was on Los Padres National Forest land, but Madsen said the fire is actually on a small parcel under BLM jurisdiction.
The fire broke out about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in light grass on a hillside off Highway 166, fire officials said.
Because of the wildfire danger that increases almost daily, the BLM, Los Padres, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire all initially dispatched units.
Los Padres sent three engines, a bulldozer, a water tender, a hand crew, a law enforcement officer and a fire investigator, Madsen said.
“We have some resources we sent [that are] still out there in case they’re needed, but most of them have been recalled,” he said shortly after noon Friday.
County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said his agency sent two engines, a bulldozer and a battalion chief to help douse the flames.
Santa Barbara County
Deputy saves choking inmate with Heimlich maneuver
Around 2:30 p.m., Deputy Christopher Martinez was working in the Santa Barbara County Jail when he saw an inmate holding a piece of bread and pointing towards his throat, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Martinez recognized the inmate was choking and began to perform lifesaving procedures, Hoover said.
Martinez took the inmate out of his housing area, turned the man around and began to perform abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich maneuver.
After eight abdominal thrusts, the bread dislodged from the inmate’s throat and he began to breathe without any issues, Hoover said.
The inmate was examined by a nurse practitioner and did not need further medical treatment, she said.
Santa Barbara County
Los Padres National Forest reopens Buckhorn OHV Route
Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to reopen the Buckhorn Off Highway Vehicle Route on the Santa Barbara Ranger District on Fourth of July morning, but they warned riders to be careful and not spark any wildfires.
The Buckhorn OHV trail sustained extensive damage in the 2016 Rey fire and subsequent winter rains, making the route unsafe due to rock slides, mudslides and washouts, a Los Padres spokesman said.
The Camuesa portion of the Buckhorn route was severely damaged when flood waters pouring through a narrow and inaccessible canyon washed out a section of the route, requiring it to be shortened.
“I strongly encourage riders to operate their OHVs responsibly and to avoid causing any sparks while enjoying this scenic area,” Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith said. “Summer has arrived, and as the temperatures rise, we all need to do everything we can to prevent wildfires.”
For more information on the Buckhorn OHV Route, call the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 805-967-3481.