LOMPOC
Child dies after being ejected from off-highway vehicle; man arrested
A Lompoc man was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges after a 1-year-old was ejected from an off-highway vehicle in a collision on West Chestnut Street and later died at a hospital.
The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, where responding officers learned the child had been ejected from the off-highway vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
The child was transported to a local hospital but died from their injuries, according to Arias.
After the child died, Lompoc Police officers arrested 24-year-old Kevin Alvarado-Velazquez on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated; driving under the influence, causing great bodily injury; and child abuse causing death.
The collision remains under investigation by Lompoc Police. Anything with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Port Hueneme woman accused of fatal DUI died from fentanyl, meth overdose
A Port Hueneme woman who was accused of vehicular manslaughter in a 2018 fatal rollover collision near Buellton died from an accidental drug overdose, which included fentanyl, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.
Sheri Ann Craig, 54, died June 16 after overdosing on the drug combination, which also included methamphetamine and methadone, according to an autopsy report released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Additionally, the report noted liver damage and a history of opioid dependence in the autopsy, which was conducted June 17.
Craig was on supervised release from jail and scheduled to appear for a July 9 hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a readiness-and-settlement conference on the charges, which were dropped shortly after her death, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Craig was charged on Aug. 29, 2018, following a rollover collision five days earlier that killed her passenger, Dan Davis, and injured another person.
In addition, Craig was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing injury, and two enhancements, including one for great bodily injury and another because multiple victims were injured in the crash. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.
SANTA MARIA
Motel Drive to perform at Centennial Park on Sunday as part of concert series
Fresno-based band Motel Drive will take the stage Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park for the second performance in Santa Maria's 2021 Concerts in the Park series.
This year's Concerts in the Park kicked off July 15 and offer a free, family-friendly experience in the city's local natural spaces.
The seasoned musicians that form Motel Drive include JD Goodwin, Jake Finney, and Chris “Rhinestone” Estep, with their classic rockabilly style rooted in punk, country and rock 'n' roll influences, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Sunday's concert will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks to enjoy the afternoon.
Rotary Centennial Park is located at 2625 S. College Drive.
The Concerts in the Park series will continue on Aug. 29 with a performance by Los Gatos Locos and on Sept. 26 with a performance by Steppin' Out, both at Acquistapace Park on South Western Avenue.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.