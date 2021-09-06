NIPOMO
Championship meat quiz team includes local youth
A Nipomo youth was on a team of Texas Tech University students that captured the school’s 10th national championship in the Meat Science Academic Quiz Bowl at the 74th Reciprocal Meat Conference held Aug. 14 to 18 in Reno.
Lauren Ritchie, an animal science pre-veterinary major, was one of 13 team members from the university’s College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, a Texas Tech spokesman said.
To take the championship, the team beat Texas A&M University in a sudden death match in the finals of the quiz bowl sponsored by the American Meat Science Association and JBS USA Food Co.
Texas Tech has won the championship five times in the last nine years, the spokesman said.
This year, 88 undergraduates on 22 teams competed in the quiz bowl where students answer 40 questions from more than 25 topics, including meat industry history, muscle structure and function, meat microbiology, palatability factors, equipment functions, food safety, product labeling, regulatory standards and exotic animals.
The conference brings together students and meat scientists from academia, industry and government, the spokesman said.
GUADALUPE
City receives $250K microenterprise grant for new, existing businesses
The city of Guadalupe was awarded a $250,000 economic development grant to support existing and prospective business owners in the city.
Nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe is partnering with the city government to offer technical assistance for existing and prospective business owners as well as financial assistance through the grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
Businesses eligible for technical assistance would receive a business assessment and classes on how to run a successful business, as well as one-on-one coaching throughout the process.
To be eligible for the program, businesses must be located within the city of Guadalupe or the prospective business owner must live in Guadalupe. Businesses must have five or fewer employees, and the business owner or individual wishing to start a business must be considered low-income, making 80% or less of Santa Barbara County's area median income.
Interested applicants may contact Sonia Rios-Ventura via email at sonia@ladguadalupe.org or by phone at 805-356-3906.
More information about the two categories of microenterprise assistance as well as eligibility for the program is available at losamigosdeguadalupe.org/microenterprise-assistance.
ORCUTT
All Ford Car Show back for 19th year
All types and models of Fords from almost all years will fill Orcutt Union Plaza and surrounding streets of Old Town Orcutt on Saturday as the Santa Maria Model A Club presents the 19th annual All Ford Car Show.
A swap meet offering auto parts, accessories and memorabilia will kick off the event at 7 a.m., with the car show slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to Fords, the show is open to Lincoln, Mercury and Edsel vehicles, either stock or custom, and vehicles that were originally powered by Ford. Everything from pristine show cars to daily drivers will be on display.
Vehicle owners will compete for first- and second-place awards in 12 classes plus additional awards like Best of Show and Best Club Participation, with winners chosen by a vote of the car owners.
Live music, vendors selling a variety of merchandise, a 50/50 drawing and the Grand Raffle will be part of the event.
Grand prizes are a two-night stay at Ragged Point Inn, Cambria Pines Lodge or the Radisson at the Santa Maria Public Airport, and each of the three winners also will receive $300 cash and a Central Coast gift basket.
The car show is free to spectators. Grand Raffle tickets are $5 each or $100 for 25.
All proceeds from the show and Grand Raffle will benefit Hancock College Automotive Technology Scholarships.
For more information, car show entry applications and Grand Raffle tickets, visit www.santamariamodelaclub.com or call Jay McCord at 805-598-8133.