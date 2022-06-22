SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Chamber spreading word about microbusiness grants
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is spreading the word about the availability of relief grants of up to $2,500 available to microbusinesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related health and safety restrictions.
The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program was launched by Santa Barbara County in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation, with funds to be awarded on a rolling basis until the money is expended.
Eligibility and other guidelines are available at www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/microbusiness-grant-guidelines/.
Applications are available and can be submitted through the Santa Barbara Foundation grant portal at https://grantsportal.sbfoundation.org/Accounts/LogOn.
Applications will be accepted by email or fax but can be printed and hand-delivered in a sealed envelope during business hours or sent by mail to Santa Barbara Foundation, 111 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
Applications will be time- and date-stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call the foundation at 805-963-1873.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host friendship bracelet workshop for adults
The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting a free friendship bracelet workshop for adults on Saturday.
Patrons will have the opportunity to make several different types of friendship bracelets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. A wide range of materials will be available, including embroidery and beads.
The workshop is free and all materials will be provided. However, space is limited and registration is required.
For those interested, visit the library's online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
Hartmann to hold local office hours
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person office hours in Solvang from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the 3rd District office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Drop-ins are welcome from noon to 1 p.m., said Alma Hernandez, Hartmann’s North County district representative.
Constituents also can schedule an appointment between 1 and 3 p.m. by contacting Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.
The local office hours are an opportunity for Santa Ynez Valley residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, Hernandez said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Zaca winery mixer to support Farm Day
A Sunset Mixer is planned Thursday, July 14, at Zaca Mesa Winery to support Santa Barbara County Farm Day, this year scheduled for Sept. 17 at agricultural businesses throughout Santa Maria Valley.
SEEAG, the Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture, which sponsors the annual Farm Day events, is planning the wine and food event for 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Zaca Mesa Winery, 6905 Foxen Canyon Road, in Los Olivos.
The event will include food from Valley Piggery & Amazing Grazing, live music from The Reserve, a raffle and a silent auction, a SEEAG spokesman said.
Tickets purchased before June 30 are $75; after that date, tickets will be $95.
To purchase tickets, visit http://farmdaysunsetmixer.eventbrite.com/ or mail a check to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, P.O. Box 7738, Ventura, CA 93006.
For more information, call SEEAG at 805-901-0213.