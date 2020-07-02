County Lines: Chamber of Commerce survey to gauge COVID-19 impact on businesses

SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Chamber of Commerce survey to gauge COVID-19 impact on businesses
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local business owners for their input on how COVID-19 is affecting their businesses.
Once a month, a brief survey will be sent to participating businesses to gather information on COVID-19 impacts, the needs of the business community and the confidence businesses have in the local economy, a chamber spokesman said.
“As a champion for local business, it’s important we hear from local businesses directly to best understand what their concerns and needs are during this challenging time,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president and CEO.
“By sending this survey out once a month, we can better gauge how those needs and challenges change over time and how the chamber can continue to best support our local business community.”
Morris said the chamber is asking all businesses take five minutes to fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-July2020.
The survey is also available in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-JULIO2020
Business owners with specific needs can fill out the chamber’s business assistance form at http://santamaria.com/business-assistance-form to have someone from the chamber connect with them directly.
To be added to the chamber’s email list to receive the monthly survey and other local news updates, email molly@santamaria.com.
SANTA MARIA
City spent nearly $1,000 to fix flagpole halyard, buy 2 flags
Santa Maria officials spent nearly $1,000 to buy two American flags and fix City Hall's flagpole, which was damaged during civil unrest in May.
The city spent $982.36 to pay for the new flags and replace the halyard, or the rope assembly, which was cut on May 31 near the intersection of Cook Street and South Broadway.
The expense would have been higher if the city had to rent a lift, but they were instead assisted by a Santa Maria Fire ladder truck, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Hundreds of demonstrators marched down South Broadway to City Hall in a peaceful protest on May 31 against police brutality and the May 25 death of George Floyd. After the protest officially ended at 6 p.m., a rebellious crowd began lighting off fireworks and vandalizing the nearby Town Center Mall.
During the chaos, a crowd gathered around the flagpole at City Hall and removed the American flag, which was reclaimed later that evening.
The flag was replaced immediately and the halyard was repaired on June 24, according to van de Kamp.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COVID-19 testing relocated to Buellton from Solvang Vets Hall
A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in Buellton, replacing the testing site stationed at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Builoding during the month of June. The new site is located in the AMR training room, located at 240 W. Highway 246, Buellton.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz reports the Solvang location was no longer available for their use and the testing was relocated to Buellton on June 26.
COVID-19 testing there is free to the public and handled by appointment only, Friday through Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The testing process consists of a sample collection conducted through a 10-second nose swab that is then sent for analysis by Quest Diagnostics.
Within two to five days, patients can expect to receive a phone call from county health officials with results.
Community testing is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Optum Serve.
Testing appointments can be made online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling toll-free 888-634-1123.
