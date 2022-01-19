SB, SLO COUNTIES
CenCal plans to expand health care coverage
Nonprofit community-based CenCal Health said it supports Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal that would expand health care to everyone, and the agency intends to increase its coverage in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties this year.
If Newsom’s plan for California to become the “first state in the nation to offer universal access to health-care coverage” is supported by the Legislature, that coverage would begin Jan. 1, 2024.
But beginning May 1, CenCal Health will offer health coverage to undocumented residents age 50 and older who are eligible for Medi-Cal.
“CenCal Health … is ready to support Medi-Cal coverage for eligible residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — regardless of their immigration status,” said Marina Owen, chief executive officer of CenCal Health.
Owen said CenCal’s board of directors, executive team and staff are gratified the organization “can help bring much-needed, long-overdue health coverage to the region and take this step towards health equity.”
“From COVID-19, we have certainly witnessed that the state of our communities’ health includes all of us, the whole population,” Owen said.
CenCal Health has provided local health coverage to all eligible children and young people under age 26, including undocumented residents, since 2020, Owen said.
In addition, she said, the organization has been working on the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal program, or CalAIM, a multiyear plan to overhaul how Medi-Cal services are delivered.
CenCal Health contracts with the state to administer Medi-Cal benefits through local care providers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
For more information on Newsom’s proposal, visit www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Healthcare-Fact-Sheet.pdf.
LOMPOC
New city manager sworn in Tuesday
New Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro was sworn in during the City Council meeting on Tuesday evening, making official the changeover.
Albro, who previously held the title of management services director with the city of Lompoc for the past three years, was appointed to his new role by the City Council in a 4-1 vote during its regular meeting Dec. 7.
The decision had been a response to former City Manager Jim Throop's resignation that was announced during an emergency closed session at the Nov. 16 council meeting.
Albro has worked for the city since 2012 as an accounting supervisor and an accounting and revenue manager before becoming the management services director. He is a longtime Lompoc resident and Lompoc High School alum.
His official start date as city manager was Jan. 3.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Mothers for Peace joins nuclear waste coalition
Nuclear watchdog organization San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace has joined the National Radioactive Waste Coalition “in order to amplify our voice,” said spokeswoman Jane Swanson, noting the threat of radioactive waste is a “global crisis.”
The National Radioactive Waste Coalition is made up of more than 40 grassroots organizations from across the country that are committed to developing national radioactive waste policies that are safe, just and equitable.
Stated goals include stopping Yucca Mountain from becoming a permanent nuclear waste repository; stopping plans for consolidated, centralized interim storage; and keeping high-level radioactive waste as close to its current sites as possible and “hardening” the storage to make it as safe as it can be.
“Our members live in the shadow of Diablo Canyon nuclear facility,” Swanson said. “[Although it is] due to close in 2024 and 2025, the community will continue to be at risk from the stored high-level radioactive waste.
“A safe and equitable solution must be found — one that doesn’t increase the danger through pointless transportation and exposure to other communities,” she said.
Other California organizations that are coalition members include GreenAction for Health and Environmental Justice in San Francisco, Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles, Samuel Lawrence Foundation of San Diego, San Clemente Green and Women’s Energy Matters.