SANTA MARIA
Celebrate new year at Las Flores Ranch Park
Santa Maria Valley residents are being invited to celebrate the new year by hiking, cycling or horseback riding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Las Flores Ranch Park at 6245 Dominion Road in Santa Maria.
Admission Jan. 1 will be free to park users, and experienced guides will lead two family-friendly hikes — a 2-mile round trip and a 4-mile round trip trek — both starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will meet at the event parking area, and no registration is required.
Pets are welcome but must be on a leash at all times, a city spokesman said.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
38 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
More than three dozen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month at the Main Jail, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesman on Tuesday.
Sheriff's Officials identified 38 inmates who tested positive through follow-up testing after the outbreak's last update on Dec. 23, according to Lt. Rob Minter.
The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 when an inmate tested positive while bunking among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area at the Main Jail facility located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors have continued with follow-up testing since the outbreak, which has infected a total of 119 inmates, with 87 active infections as of Tuesday, according to Minter.
Of the infected inmates, 28 have recovered and four have been released from custody, Minter added.
Most of the infected inmates were asymptomatic. Twenty-two were experiencing symptoms, while 96 did not have symptoms and one inmate refused to disclose if they had symptoms, according to Minter.
All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are continuously monitored by jail staff.
Minter said the Sheriff's Office will continue providing updates on the status of the outbreak as information becomes available.
SOLVANG
Construction underway at Solvang Festival Theater
The $4.7 million Solvang Festival Theater rebuilding project is well underway as construction crews this week delivered a large crane on-site for the installation of six new custom-fabricated lighting columns.
In addition to replacing the 47-year-old utility poles with new steel lighting columns, planned improvements over the next several months include a complete rebuild of the rear wall and walkway of the theater, increasing the wall height to 14 feet.
Such changes will improve the audience and actor experience by reducing wind and noise, according to Scott Coe, theater executive director.
The project is slated for completion by July.
LOMPOC
Annual 5K Resolution Run slated for New Year’s Day
Lompoc residents are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual 5K Resolution Run, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail.
The outdoor event, organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people age 5 and older and all ability levels.
Participants from age 5 to 7 will run a 1K, and those over age 8 will run a 3K. Participants will be able to walk or run the course.
First- and second-place awards will be given to winners in each age category.
Registration is $20 per person and will open at 8 a.m. on race day, though preregistration is recommended, according to city officials.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $10 at the event.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Registration forms also can be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.
For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.