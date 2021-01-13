County Lines: Carmel woman arrested after pursuit with stolen truck, trailer ends near Santa Maria

CENTRAL COAST
Carmel woman arrested after pursuit with stolen truck, trailer ends near Santa Maria
A Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday after reportedly leading California Highway Patrol officers on a vehicle pursuit from Paso Robles to Santa Maria in a stolen landscaping truck towing a trailer.
The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m., when dispatchers broadcast a call for a stolen white landscaping truck towing a trailer that was driving southbound at high speeds and passing motorists on the right-hand shoulder of Highway 101, south of Prado Road in San Luis Obispo, according to Santa Maria CHP Officer Ben Smith.
A San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101, north of Halcyon Road, and attempted to initiate a stop.
Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as 41-year-old Kasey Cox, accelerated to 95 mph, according to Smith.
The deputy learned the truck was stolen out of Paso Robles after running the vehicle's plates and requested that the CHP take over the pursuit.
Santa Maria CHP began pursuing the truck as it entered the city along Highway 101 at speeds ranging from 50 to 100 mph while weaving between all three lanes, according to Smith.
The pursuit ended along Highway 101, just south of Union Valley Parkway, after Cox's vehicle ran over a spike strip deployed by the CHP, forcing her to pull over to the side of the road after a wheel came off the rim.
Cox was arrested without further incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and failure to obey a lawful order. She was later released on $0 bail due to COVID-19.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
COVID-19 outbreak infects 48 inmates, 11 staff at Lompoc prison complex
Nearly 60 inmates and staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bureau of Prisons data released Tuesday.
The virus has infected 48 inmates and nine staff at the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary and two staff at the Federal Correctional Institution, according to the agency's website, which tracks active cases.
The number of active cases among inmates reported Tuesday is an increase from 45 cases among inmates and five staff at the complex one week ago.
Five inmates have died from the virus, according to Bureau of Prisons data.
The cases follow an outbreak that was reported to the Santa Barbara County Public Department on Dec. 8, according to spokeswoman Paige Batson.
A total of 22,237 cases of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Barbara County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, with 2,895 active cases and 470 new cases reported Tuesday, according to county public health data.
SANTA MARIA
Library offers Teen Anime Club meeting, activity packs
Teens interested in anime, manga and comics are invited to participate in the virtual January meeting of the Santa Maria Public Library's Teen Anime Club and pick up an accompanying activity pack.
Registration and pickup of activity packs will be open from Jan. 16 to 22, with the Teen Anime Club meeting scheduled to take place over Zoom at 4 p.m. Jan. 25.
Those who attend the club meeting will get to discuss their favorite anime and movies, eat snacks and play games for chances to win more prizes, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Residents can register for the team program online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994.
Activity packs will include a book, a craft and something yummy, van de Kamp said. After registering, packs can be picked up at the Main Branch during sidewalk service hours from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment only, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited in-person service.
For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The Santa Maria Public Library Main Branch is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
