SANTA MARIA
Car Seat Rodeo aims for safety today
Marian Regional Medical Center and several other organizations have teamed up to help community members properly install car seats today.
The Car Seat Rodeo is being hosted by the hospital, California Highway Patrol and First5 to help improve car safety, said Sara San Juan, a hospital spokeswoman.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1400 E. Church St. near the hospital.
More than 70% of car seats are improperly installed, San Juan said.
During the event, officials will help parents, grandparents and guardians properly install car seats at no charge.
GUADALUPE
Gardening Day planned today at Dunes Center, Native Garden
People who like to garden or just get their hands dirty are being invited to join Gardening Day at two Guadalupe locations today.
Volunteers can help from 10 a.m. to noon at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center at 1065 Guadalupe St. or the Guadalupe Native Plant Garden at the corner of Seventh Street and Campodonico Avenue.
The Dunes Center will provide gardening tools, but volunteers are advised to bring water and a snack.
For more information, call the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Public hearing set on Oceano Dunes SVRA dust emission violations
A public hearing will be held Monday to discuss a new petition regarding the existing Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01 requiring a reduction in particulate pollution from the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the South County Regional Center at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.
Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01 was issued to the California Department of Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division in April 2018 by the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
The APCD Hearing Board will consider either modifying the existing order or issuing a new order to address violations of state and local air quality standards and regulations, an APCD spokesman said.
The hearing will give the public the opportunity to make general comments about the Oceano Dunes particulate emissions and address specific items being considered by the board, the spokesman said.
Written public comments may be submitted in advance of the hearing to info@slocleanair.org.
All documents related to the hearing and information about efforts to mitigate dust emissions from Oceano Dunes SVRA are available by visiting SLOCleanAir.org/air-quality/oceano-dunes-efforts.
LOMPOC
PG&E rep to discuss power shutoff plan at free lecture
A Pacific Gas and Electric Co. senior public safety specialist will speak about the public safety power shutoff plan during a free lecture scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Stewart “Stew” Roth will lead the presentation, which is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s fall lecture series. Roth works with first responders, CERT teams and community members to provide training, response and logistical support. PG&E and Southern California Edison have notified the state that it may be necessary to periodically turn off electricity to users when gusty winds and dry conditions combine with high fire risk.
Roth will discuss how the public can be prepared, have an emergency plan in place and where the public can find help if needed.