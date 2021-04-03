ORCUTT
Car crashes into Dollar Tree on Orcutt Road
A vehicle crashed into Dollar Tree along Orcutt Road on Friday, damaging the store's front entrance.
The collision was reported at about 1 p.m. when the vehicle's female driver, who wasn't identified, drove into the glass doors of the store located in the 3500 block of Orcutt Road, just outside Santa Maria.
The driver's foot apparently slipped from the brake and onto the gas pedal, according to a female eyewitness. No injuries were reported.
A small crowd gathered around the red sedan, which was seen sticking out of the building, while shoppers continued walking in and out of the store.
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedic and an American Medical Response unit responded to the scene.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Firefighters stop progress of vegetation fire near Cachuma Lake
Crews battled a small vegetation Friday that broke out at Highway 154 and Cachuma Lake, near the Santa Ynez River.
Dubbed the 154 incident, the vegetation fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m., when several crews including personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire responded.
The fire spread to approximately 3 acres before forward progress was stopped shortly after noon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
No structures were threatened, he added.
County Fire engines, a bulldozer, hand crews and water tenders responded to the fire, according to Bertucelli. In addition, crews were assisted by two engines from the Los Padres National Forest and air support, which conducted several water drops.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Driver injured after vehicle plunges over Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base
A driver sustained minor injuries Friday after their vehicle went over the side of Highway 1, near San Antonio Road.
The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. about two miles northeast of Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
Upon arrival, patrol units located a vehicle approximately 150 feet over the side.
The driver, who wasn't identified, suffered minor injuries and a ground ambulance was called to the scene, according to Smith.
CALIFORNIA
Caltrans safety funds going to Santa Maria projects
Caltrans awarded more than $227 million Thursday to fund more than 250 safety projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads statewide.
About 20 of the projects are in Caltrans District 5 and include pedestrian crossing enhancement projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and Soledad, District 5 spokesman Kevin Drabinski said.
He said Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System data show nearly 64% of traffic deaths in California occur on city or county roads, underscoring the significance of funding local safety improvements.
Drabinski said safety projects at city intersections include adding retroreflective-bordered backplates — yellow strips around the perimeter of traffic signals that increase visibility in bright or dark conditions, including during a loss of power.
Other safety improvements will include timing changes to give pedestrian and bicyclists more time to cross at crosswalks before the light changes and installing rectangular rapid-flashing beacons with a push-button signal control to increase pedestrian visibility at crosswalks, he said.
The funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Mayor Alice Patino urges residents to conserve water during April
The arrival of April marks the beginning of the National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation, which means Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino is encouraging residents to come together to conserve water.
"This friendly competition is an easy way for our community to come together to help the environment and to save water, electricity and natural resources," Patino said in a video announcement about the event.
Residents interested in committing to long-term conservation of water can visit mywaterpledge.com and commit to goals like repairing leaky faucets, shortening showers and powering down to save electricity, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Cities with the highest rate of participation for their population category will win the competition. Residents could receive $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, such as a new 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for a nonprofit organization in their town.
Participants also can earn free promotional items from the Santa Maria Utilities Department by bringing their pledge confirmation email and a photo ID by the department office, according to van de Kamp.
The Utilities Department is located at 2065 E. Main St., and hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.