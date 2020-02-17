County Lines: Cannabis oil lab explodes in Orcutt apartment, authorities say

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The man allegedly pulled a knife from his back pocket and demanded the phone from her son, Collier said.

The boy handed the phone to the suspect, who then demanded the password to unlock the phone, Collier said.

The suspect reportedly became frustrated after the password didn't work and smashed the phone against the wall, Collier said, adding that the suspect took her son's skateboard instead.

Two passersby recorded the incident on their cellphones and walked off, Collier added.

A second robbery was reported at the mall approximately an hour later, at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, according to logs.

Santa Maria Police officials weren't able to immediately provide details on the two incidents, which remain under investigation. It's not clear if the two robberies are connected.

A call to Donna Farrell, the mall's manager, seeking comment wasn't returned on Monday afternoon.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Today last day to file as write-in candidate in March 3 primary