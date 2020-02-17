County Lines: Cannabis oil lab explodes in Orcutt apartment, authorities say

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cannabis oil lab explodes in Orcutt apartment, authorities say
One person suffered serious injuries after a lab extracting cannabis oil that was inside an Orcutt apartment blew up Saturday, authorities said.
At 1:27 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the explosion at the apartment in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road.
A person who lived in the apartment was taken by ambulance for medical treatment, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
The explosion caused significant damage to the apartment, according to the spokeswoman, including blasting a sliding door off its rails.
Upon their arrival, sheriff's deputies found “articles that are associated with a butane honey oil lab and detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team (CCT) responded to assist with the investigation," according to the spokeswoman.
As a result of the investigation, Albert Alvarado, 37, of Santa Maria was arrested on charges of child endangerment, arson causing great bodily injury, manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance when a child under 16 is present and possession of marijuana for sale.
He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.
SANTA MARIA
Two robberies reported at Town Center East on Saturday
Santa Maria Police are investigating two robberies that allegedly occurred Saturday night at Town Center East, according to police logs.
The two robberies reportedly occurred about an hour apart, with the first incident occurring shortly before 6 p.m. and the second one occurring shortly after 7 p.m.
In the first incident, two 14-year-old boys were allegedly held at knifepoint, according to a parent of one of the victims.
The two boys were standing near the mall's southwest entrance by the movie theater at approximately 5:45 p.m. when they were approached by a person on a mountain bike described as a young adult male, according to Santa Maria resident Leigh Collier, mother of one of the victims.
The man allegedly pulled a knife from his back pocket and demanded the phone from her son, Collier said.
The boy handed the phone to the suspect, who then demanded the password to unlock the phone, Collier said.
The suspect reportedly became frustrated after the password didn't work and smashed the phone against the wall, Collier said, adding that the suspect took her son's skateboard instead.
Two passersby recorded the incident on their cellphones and walked off, Collier added.
A second robbery was reported at the mall approximately an hour later, at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, according to logs.
Santa Maria Police officials weren't able to immediately provide details on the two incidents, which remain under investigation. It's not clear if the two robberies are connected.
A call to Donna Farrell, the mall's manager, seeking comment wasn't returned on Monday afternoon.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Today last day to file as write-in candidate in March 3 primary
Citizens who want to run for a federal, state or county office in the March 3 Primary Election but missed the candidate filing deadline only have until today to file as write-in candidates.
Under California election laws, write-in candidates are not allowed in the General Election unless one of the two top vote-getters in the primary is a write-in candidate, who would then move on to the November ballot.
To qualify as a write-in candidate for U.S. Congress, state Senate or state Assembly, a citizen must file a statement of candidacy with the County Elections Office that includes the individual’s full name and complete residence address.
The statement also must include a declaration that the citizen is a write-in candidate, which office the candidate is seeking, the date of the election and a 10-year history of political party preference.
In addition, the candidate must submit nomination papers with at least 40 but no more than 60 registered voters from within the district or other political subdivision for the office being sought.
No filing fee is charged for write-in candidates.
Declaration of write-in candidacy and nomination papers are available at the County Elections Offices at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and 401 E. Cypress St., Room 102, in Lompoc.
For more information, call the County Elections Office toll-free at 800-722-8683.