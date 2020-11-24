County Lines: Canine parvo cases on rise, vaccinations recommended

SANTA MARIA
Canine parvo cases on rise, vaccinations recommended
Cases of canine respiratory disease and parvovirus infection in the Santa Maria area are on the rise, and dog and puppy owners are being advised to be sure their pets are vaccinated and know how to keep them healthy, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Service.
Canine parvovirus is an extremely infectious virus that is present year-round in the environment but can cause very serious disease and death in dogs and puppies, with puppies at greatest risk because their immune systems are not fully developed, said Angela Yates, director of Animal Services.
Parvo symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite.
Puppies should be restricted from public outdoor areas until their vaccination series is completed at approximately 16 weeks of age. Most often, the parvovirus vaccine is combined with distemper virus and adenovirus type 2 vaccines, but that can vary.
But multiple infectious agents can cause respiratory diseases in dogs and puppies, and vaccinations are available and recommended to help prevent many of them, including bordetella bronchiseptica, parainfluenza virus and canine influenza virus types H3N2 and H3N8.
“Not only can a simple vaccine potentially save your pet’s life, but it can save thousands of dollars in veterinary expenses and heartbreak for dog owners,” said Dr. Ginger White, director of shelter medicine for Animal Services.
Dogs who are boarded or go to dog parks, beaches, group training, grooming, dog shows and group walks are at higher risk for infectious respiratory disease.
SANTA MARIA
Holiday drive-in bingo events planned for seniors, families in December
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning two drive-in holiday bingo events at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in December, with one option for seniors and another for families.
Holiday bingo, reserved for residents 50 years of age and older, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
On Dec. 12, residents of all ages are invited to family holiday bingo from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with bingo cards available for everyone 5 years of age and older.
Both events are free and will include a variety of holiday prizes, and maybe even some yuletide surprises, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
To register for either bingo event and for more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Repaving to close 1.75-mile section of Hwy 246 near Lompoc for week
Highway 246 will be closed from just east of the Highway 1 separation at North 12th Street to Mission Gate Road from Monday through Friday next week for a resurfacing project, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The grinding and repaving operation will require the highway to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, the spokesman said.
Motorists westbound on Highway 246 may detour onto Purisima Road, then take Highway 1, which is also North H Street, southward to reach Lompoc.
Motorists headed eastbound to Buellton may detour on Highway 1/North H Street to Purisima Road, then head east to return to Highway 246.
Electronic message boards will be set up to inform drivers about the roadwork being performed by the Caltrans maintenance team from Buellton, the spokesman said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!