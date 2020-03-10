County Lines: Camino fire extinguished on Hwy 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Camino fire extinguished on Hwy 154
A vegetation fire near Highway 154 and West Camino Cielo Road was extinguished Monday night after burning 6 acres, prompting an evacuation warning and leading to a highway closure.
The Camino fire, which was originally reported at 15 acres but later reduced to 6 acres, was reported just after 4:30 p.m. with flames moving uphill on the north side of Highway 154, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Santa Barbara County and Los Padres fire crews stopped forward progress shortly before 7:30 p.m., although crews remained on scene into Tuesday mopping up hot spots, said Bertucelli, who added crews received assistance from the rain.
The fire prompted an evacuation warning for residents along West Camino Cielo and the Painted Cave community. The warning was lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.
A 23-mile section of Highway 154, from Highway 192 to the Highway 154/246 roundabout, remained closed early Tuesday but was reopened at 11 a.m. that day, according to the California Highway Patrol.
No injuries or damage to structures were reported.
Eight fire engines responded to the fire, according to Bertucelli, in addition to Los Padres National Forest firefighters, a county helicopter, hand crews and a water tender.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria man arrested after meth, cocaine found during search
A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday on drug charges after police found more than 80 individual packages containing methamphetamine and cocaine during a search of a residence on East Cox Lane.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's narcotics detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at the residence in the 1300 block of East Cox Lane at 11 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Woody Vega.
While searching the home, officers discovered 86 individual packages of drugs — 45 of methamphetamine and 41 of cocaine, a ledger containing information on transactions, a digital scale and more than $2,300 in cash, Vega said.
Eric Espinoza, 27, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for sale and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offering activities through Teen Trails, Teen Treks
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning low-cost hikes and recreational activities for local teenagers in collaboration with the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
Activities will be available to seventh- to 12th graders in Santa Maria, and will include Teen Trails hiking programs and Teen Treks outdoor recreation programs.
The three Teen Treks hikes offered over the next months will include Montaña de Oro State Park, Serenity Swing and a day of hiking up three peaks in San Luis Obispo known as the "Tri-Tip Challenge."
Teen Treks activities include paintball, kayaking in Morro Bay, indoor rock climbing and an escape room.
The first activity, a Teen Trails hike to Montaña de Oro, will take place March 21, with remaining activities scheduled until the end of May.
All activities cost $10 or under, with transportation provided to and from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Recreation and Parks began offering Teen Trails and Teen Treks as summer programs in 2017.
The Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety was formed in 2017 as a collaboration between elected officials, community nonprofits, social services organizations and local law enforcement to provide safe and healthy recreational activities for Santa Maria youth.
To register for activities, visit the Department of Parks and Recreation website, or register in person at 615 S. McClelland St.