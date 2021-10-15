SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans: Union Valley Parkway, Hwy 101 ramps closed this morning
The Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Union Valley Parkway will be closed this morning for a Caltrans roadwork project, along with a stretch of Union Valley Parkway from highways 135 to 101.
Caltrans will apply a fog seal coat between the overcrossing and Morning Ridge Road, causing closures from 6 a.m. to noon., according to a Caltrans District 5 representative.
Travelers heading southbound may exit Highway 101 at Clark Avenue, and those heading northbound may exit at Santa Maria Way.
Union Valley Parkway also will be closed between highways 101 and 135 from 6 a.m. to noon. Detours will be available using Foster and Bradley roads, with the assistance of flaggers.
Central Coast motorists can find traffic and road updates by calling Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318, or online at dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Air quality alert downgraded to watch for county residents
Santa Barbara County's air quality alert was downgraded to a watch Friday as conditions from the Alisal fire began to improve and their impacts diminished.
Smoke and ash from the fire still have the potential to affect air quality, according to Air Pollution Control District and County Public Health Department officials, but any impacts are not expected to be as significant as they were earlier in the week.
The fire consumed more than 16,901 acres after igniting Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains and was 41% contained as of Friday afternoon.
The situation continues to be dynamic and air quality conditions can quickly change, with the potential to exacerbate heart or lung conditions, officials said.
As a precaution, time spent outside should be limited for older adults, pregnant women and children when smoke can be seen or smelled.
When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, officials recommend that all residents head indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close all windows and doors, and drink plenty of fluids.
Essential workers who must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions are advised to use a properly fitted N95 mask for protection.
Should symptoms develop after exposure to smoke and soot — repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness — locals should contact their doctor, officials said.
For updates on local air quality conditions, visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov to view the fire and smoke map.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Public Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported the deaths of four additional residents from COVID-19 since Tuesday.
The four residents who died ranged in age from their 50s to 80s, according to county Public Health Department spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Obispo County now total 335 as of Friday.
"We are saddened by these deaths and we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These losses are particularly tragic at this stage in the pandemic when vaccines are available to prevent nearly all severe illness and death from this painful disease.”
As of Friday, 13 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
Residents are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus and its variants, including the delta variant.
As of Friday, around 72% of county residents eligible to receive the vaccine — all those age 12 and over — are partially vaccinated and 65% are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
San Luis Obispo County residents are also urged to celebrate upcoming holidays including Halloween and Dia de los Muertos safely and responsibly, especially since young children do not yet have the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to getting vaccinated, public health officials advise residents to limit themselves to smaller gatherings, to stay outdoors as often as possible, to wear masks in indoor public spaces, and remain home when feeling unwell.
SANTA MARIA
Registration open for 24th annual Turkey Trot at Jim May Park
Get ready to lace up your running shoes — registration is now open for Santa Maria's 24th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk at Jim May Park, scheduled for Nov. 20.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. organizes the fundraiser event, which includes a 5k and 1-mile fun run and is open to runners and walkers of all fitness levels.
The 5k at 9 a.m. is open to residents age 14 and up, and involves an out-and-back course to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail. The 1-mile race for ages 6 to 13 starts at 9:45 a.m. and loops twice around the park.
First- and second-place finishers in the various age categories will also receive awards. The event will take place rain or shine.
Residents can register until Nov. 19 online at www.santamariaatplay.org or by picking up a paper entry form at the Recreation and Parks Department office, located at 615 S. McClelland St.
From now until Nov. 8, residents can access early bird registration for $25, with $30 registration taking effect Nov. 9. An event T-shirt is included with the fee.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Jim May Park is located at 809 Stanford Drive.