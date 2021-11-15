SANTA MARIA
Caltrans project closes lanes at Miller, Main streets through Thursday morning
Santa Maria drivers are advised of lane closures near the intersection of Main (Highway 166) and Miller streets through Thursday morning while Caltrans completes lighting and signal improvements.
Lanes were closed in both directions on Sunday night and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
For the next couple months, lanes near the intersection also will be closed weekly at 11:55 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The project is expected to be completed in January, as weather permits.
Traffic delays as a result of the project are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic signs are present along the roadway informing travelers about the lane closures, Shivers said.
The $522,000 lighting and signal repair project is being handled by Arroyo Grande-based contractor Lee Wilson Electric, according to Shivers.
For more information on the project or traffic updates related to other Caltrans projects, residents may call the District 5 toll-free number at 805-568-0858 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
NIPOMO
Vehicle on fire reported in garage of La Quinta Drive residence
A vehicle parked inside of a garage reportedly caught fire Monday at a La Quinta Drive residence in Nipomo, according to scanner traffic.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a single-family residence in the 1400 block of La Quinta Drive, according to dispatchers.
Several Cal Fire units, including medic engines and a water tender, were called to the scene.
Upon arrival less than 10 minutes later, units located the vehicle with smoke emanating from the battery, according to scanner traffic.
SANTA MARIA
Library displays works of local artist Minnie Anderson
The graphite works of Orcutt artist Minnie Anderson are on display inside the Main Branch Library's Shepard Hall and will be available for viewing through January.
The exhibit features Anderson's selected works conveying people, animals and relationships, all drawn with a No. 2 pencil on paper, her go-to medium, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Her pieces, many of which also feature acrylics, have been featured in galleries and exhibitions throughout the Central Coast.
Over the years, Anderson has also opened her home and backyard to the Los Padres Artist Guild for studio tours, and contributed her art pieces to community auctions for the Pacific Christian School, Rotary Club, the Oasis Senior Center and CASA.
“The art world has opened many doors for me,” said Anderson, who has been drawing since she was young. “I love getting to know the people I draw for. … It’s wonderful to turn a fond memory into a piece of artwork to be enjoyed for generations.”
In Santa Maria, Anderson has designed a Grapes and Grains poster for the city, created portraits for the city Easter egg hunt, participated in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's culture fair and contributed to the Painted Chair auction for the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, van de Kamp said.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Registration open for Lompoc's annual Turkey Trot fun runs
The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its annual Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 21, at the River Park fitness trail.
Community members of all ability levels from age 5 and up are encouraged to participate.
Check-in for both runs is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at River Park, located off Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
The event will begin with the 1-mile Kids Turkey Dash for children age 5 to 12. The run kicks off at 9 a.m.
The 3-mile Fun Run, for participants age 13 and older, will start at 9:30 a.m.
The top overall female and male runner from each event will be awarded a turkey, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive pies.
Medals also will be awarded to first- and second-place finishers in each age category.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
The cost to register is $25 per adult runner and $15 per child. Preregistration runs through Friday, Nov. 19.
Registration on the day of the event will be $5 more. Event T-shirts also will be available on-site for $10.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.