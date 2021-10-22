SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans conducting maintenance on Hwy 1 near Gaviota Tunnel Monday
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, to allow Caltrans to perform a rock-scaling operation and to clear rocks from the highway, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The roadwork, designed to enhance public safety, is expected to continue the following day, Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge and south of Jalama Road, weather permitting. One-way reversing traffic control with flaggers can be expected.
Motorists will come to a full stop during highway closure times and be led by a California Highway Patrol unit. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.
Electronic message boards will warn motorists to prepare to stop as they approach the work zone area.
The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents from COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 59 new cases of the illness.
The two additional deaths involved one resident over the age of 70 and another between the ages of 30 and 49. One of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, and another resided in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Santa Barbara County now total 519, according to county public health data.
Of the 43,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed so far in the county, as of Thursday 311 cases remain active and contagious.
Thirty-three county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 16 individuals in the intensive care unit.
All residents age 12 and up are urged to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against severe illness and death from the virus. As of Thursday, just over 70% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, and over 78% are partially vaccinated, according to county data.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.