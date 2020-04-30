County Lines: Caldwell plans socially distant meet-and-greet on Zoom

CENTRAL COAST
Caldwell plans socially distant meet-and-greet on Zoom as he campaigns for Congress
Republican Andy Caldwell, who is challenging Democrat Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat, has scheduled a virtual meet-and-greet using the Zoom application in order to adhere to public health orders for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Citizens can join the virtual event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at https://zoom.us/j/95861885799.
Caldwell said his staff will send a reminder that day via email to those who receive notifications from his campaign.
“This meeting will give our [new] staff a chance to introduce themselves, and you will be free to ask any questions about our plans going forward,” Caldwell said.
BUELLTON
YMCA to begin extending child care services to essential workers
Beginning May 4, Stuart C Gildred Family YMCA will begin providing child care services to all children of essential workers. The program will be based out of Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton.
According to YMCA Regional Executive Director Tommy Speidel, strict policies are being implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“We are adhering to the CDC guidelines including strict social distancing. We screen students at the start of the day, have strict policies to prevent commingling of staff and students, and we have students wash their hands and use personal hand sanitizer bottles frequently,” Speidel explained.
Strict procedures will be followed for child drop-off, pickup and onsite interactions between people. Child care workers at the site who been trained by medical personnel will be screening children and adults for symptoms of COVID-19.
The program will run Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and includes daily meals, activities and games. Academic resources also will be available for students during the school closure period.
“We want to thank our essential workers for all that they are doing to keep our services going and for keeping us safe during these challenging times," Speidel said.
For more information or to register email stephanie.saucedo@ciymca.org or visit www.ciymca.org/childcare-essential-services.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang, Buellton libraries launch new online storytelling events
Solvang and Buellton libraries, as well as Goleta Valley Library are offering online educational events for adults and children. Some events include virtual meetings, prerecorded storytimes and other live and engaging activities.
The following weekly virtual schedule is available through May.
- Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m., "Afternoon Stories" for everyone will be held, featuring a serial reading of "The Bat-Poet," by Randall Jarrell, with pictures by Maurice Sendak. Register online to receive the class link.
- Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m., Solvang Library will hold a live Preschool/Wiggily interactive storytime via GoToMeeting. Register to receive the class link.
- Saturday, May 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Buellton Writer's Group will meet online. Register online to receive the class link.
- Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m., Investors' Roundtable will hold a virtual meeting on low-cost investing. Register online to receive the class link.
- Wed., May 13, performer Darci Tucker will perform her original "Revolutionary Women" one-woman play, exploring issues and events that led to the American Revolution. Storytelling to be held via Zoom. Register online to receive the class link.
For more information about online library programs, visit GoletavalleyLibrary.org or contact Santa Ynez Valley library staff via email at Buelltonlibrary@cityofgoleta.org or Solvanglibrary@cityofgoleta.org
