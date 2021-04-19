SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
C.A.R.E.4Paws holding pet food drive this weekend
Nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws will conduct a Pet Food Donation Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to collect pet food that will be distributed to low-income pet owners countywide who are having trouble feeding their cats and dogs.
On Saturday, pet food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & Dog Adoption Welfare Group, also known as DAWG, in Buellton.
Then on Sunday, donations can be dropped off at Ryon Park in Lompoc and the Elks Unocal Event Center in Santa Maria, a C.A.R.E.4Paws spokeswoman said.
The organization is looking for contributions of dog and cat food in unopened containers, which can be dropped off in bins to limit person-to-person contact, although members of the C.A.R.E.4Paws team will be on hand to help unload donations.
However, donations also can be dropped off Saturday and Sunday or anytime before and after the official drive-through event at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelters in Lompoc and Santa Maria.
All drop-off locations, addresses and more details are listed at care4paws.org/drive.
Prior to the pandemic, C.A.R.E.4Paws Companion Pet Assistance program typically distributed 2 tons of food in a year, said Isabelle Gullo, executive director and co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws.
But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has distributed more than 4 tons of pet food per week for a total of 400,000 pounds, which has increased the organization’s pet food expenses to an unprecedented $10,000 per month, Gullo said.
For more information, visit care4paws.org, email info@care4paws.org or call 805-968-2273.
SANTA MARIA
Community Bank named ‘super premier performing’
Community Bank of Santa Maria was given the highest rating of “super premier performing” for the year 2020 by the Findley Report, which has provided performance benchmarking to the banking industry since 1967.
In evaluating banks, the Findley Report focuses on four components: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.
Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of the bank, said it’s an honor the bank doesn’t take lightly.
“We feel it’s a reflection of the financial performance we’re able to achieve while not losing sight of the fact we are here to serve our customers and the community” she said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is the only locally owned bank headquartered in Santa Maria, with local decisions focusing on providing superior customer service.
For more information about the bank, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
The Findley Report, published by the Findley Companies in Anaheim, provides comprehensive financial institution analysis materials of California’s banking industry.
LOMPOC
City resumes mailing out utility bills
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, a city spokeswoman announced Thursday.
Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Due to lengthier billing cycles, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers using the lowest tier rate rather than the typical three-tier rate used to calculate electricity and water usage bills, the spokeswoman said.
Utility payments can be made via phone by calling 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.
Online billing is not yet active, but customers will be alerted when available, the spokeswoman said.
Payments also are being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, and by mail.
Customers who would like to start or stop utility service can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.