County Lines: Bus driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2019 DUI rollover crash

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Bus driver sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2019 DUI rollover crash
A former Goleta bus operator was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in state prison for felony DUI charges stemming from a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos that injured several passengers.
Laura Mae Gish, 52, received the maximum sentence for the charges under the law during a hearing at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.
She made her plea without striking a deal with prosecutors for a promised sentence, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Gish was convicted March 3 after pleading no contest to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.
Additionally, Gish admitted to two enhancements of injuring multiple passengers and causing great bodily injury.
Gish was driving an AmericanStar Volvo bus filled with passengers southbound from northern California to the Amtrak strain station in Santa Barbara on Jan. 18, 2019, when the vehicle went off Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon.
Gish fell asleep at the wheel, Whitmore said, causing the bus to drift off the highway, hit a tree and roll over on its side, injuring several passengers.
In addition to her criminal complaint, Gish — along with Amtrak and AmericanStar, whose bus Gish was driving at the time — face multiple lawsuits filed by passengers injured in the crash.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vehicles in Orcutt
Four juveniles were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor theft charges after they were spotted allegedly burglarizing vehicles in an Orcutt neighborhood.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of suspects checking car door handles and rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the 700 block of Royal Terrace shortly after 2 a.m., said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon their arrival, deputies witnessed a suspect entering a blue Infinity QX60 SUV, which was allegedly stolen the day before in Arroyo Grande.
Deputies arrested two juveniles on Royal Terrace and discovered stolen property inside the Infinity, Zick said, adding that three additional juveniles ran from police after they were spotted nearby in the area of Hummel and Glen Cairon drives.
A perimeter was established around Hummel and Glen Cairon drives while sheriff's dispatchers warned residents to stay inside as deputies conducted a door-to-door search.
Santa Maria Police, California Highway Patrol and sheriff's K-9 units assisted with the search.
Two additional juveniles were arrested in the 600 block of Glen Cairon Drive at 4:40 a.m., Zick said, adding that the stolen vehicle was stored and the four juveniles were later released to the parents.
Complaints will be filed for each of the juveniles, who were not identified due to their age, on conspiracy, numerous vehicle theft charges, petty theft, prowling, theft during a state of emergency and violation of nighttime curfew.
Anyone with additional information or video footage is encouraged to call the sheriff's Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150, or email Deputy Mark Riggar at mar4987@sbsheriff.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Mid-State Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19
The 2020 California Mid-State Fair, scheduled for July 22 through Aug. 2, has been canceled by the 16th District Agricultural Association nine-member board of directors in a special meeting Thursday.
A board spokesman said that after a thorough discussion, the board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 fair based on state and local orders requiring social distancing and barring mass gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.
“The well-being and health of our community is our top priority,” said David Baldwin, board president. “Putting on a safe and fun fair has always been our goal, and we had remained hopeful that the 2020 fair could indeed happen. However, the current restrictions have made that impossible.
“We will miss this year’s fair tremendously, but we are now turning our focus to making sure our 4-H, FFA and Industrial Arts exhibitors are taken care of.”
Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said the decision was not made lightly.
“But, it is the right decision in order to protect the health and safety of our patrons,” Bojorquez said, adding the fair will return in 2021 when it will mark its 75th anniversary July 21 to Aug. 1.
For more information about admission and concert ticket refunds, exhibit procedures, livestock and horse events and vendors, visit www.MidStateFair.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!