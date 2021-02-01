SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Bridge replacement starting in Los Alamos
Reconstruction of the bridge at the Highway 101 bridge at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos began Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, will involve demolishing the bridge and installing girders and is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the spokesman said.
Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.
Tree work scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8 will lead to overnight lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 at that location from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Closures are expected in May, July and October, as well as January and April 2022, when Highway 101 motorists will be detoured to Los Alamos via Cat Canyon Road, he said.
A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs when Highway 135 is closed, the spokesman said.
Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the lane closures and detours, the spokesman said.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Guadalupe man killed, Oakland woman injured in vehicle collision on Hwy 101
A 67-year-old Guadalupe man was killed and an Oakland woman was injured Friday night after their vehicles collided while passing each other on Highway 101, just north of Highway 154.
A 2009 Hyundai driven by Thomas Vernon Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 101 in the right lane around 7 p.m., when his vehicle began to pass a 2013 Lexus driven by 38-year-old Lily Aliza Renn, 38, of Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Phillip Olsen.
Renn was traveling 50 to 60 mph in the left lane when both Renn's and Smith's vehicles sideswiped each other as Smith tried to pass.
The contact between the two vehicles caused Smith's vehicle to lose control, resulting in his vehicle traveling up a steep embankment along the center divider before overturning and colliding with a tree, according to Olsen.
Passersby, along with Santa Barbara County firefighters and emergency personnel from American Medical Response, performed lifesaving measures on Smith but were not successful, and Smith was declared dead at the scene.
The collision also caused Renn to turn her steering wheel to the left and apply the brakes, which resulted in the front end of her vehicle veering toward the center divider and into a tree, according to Olsen.
A passerby stopped at the scene and transported Renn to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
SANTA MARIA
2 men, 1 woman injured in shooting on North Mary Drive
Two men and one woman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday on North Mary Street, according to a police spokesman.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m., when Santa Maria Police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots heard near the 1200 block of North Drive, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting near a residence, where they began an investigation with the help of detectives and crime lab technicians.
A short time later, officers located a vehicle carrying multiple gunshot victims from the shooting that arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Magallon.
The three victims, who are Santa Maria residents and weren't identified, were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.
Santa Maria Police detectives are asking for residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact the detective bureau with any information at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
Indoor recycling bins available for businesses
The Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering complimentary indoor recycling bins to local businesses in order to encourage recycling, according to a city spokesman.
Businesses will be able to choose between a tall bin with a lid for cans and bottles or a smaller open-top bin for paper recyclables. Each business can take up to four of any combination, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The bins are ideal for a breakroom, office or under a desk, he said.
Interested businesses can call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270, to request bins and schedule a no-contact pickup. Businesses must be signed up for city trash and recycling services, and verification will be required.
The Utilities Department is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers Valentine's Day take-and-make craft classes
Santa Maria families are invited to participate in a Valentine's Day take-and-make craft program with the city's Recreation and Parks Department this month.
Families now can sign up to make either a decorative floral arrangement or delicious cocoa bomb, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Both crafts are recommended for ages 5 and up.
Each participant will receive a craft kit filled with all necessary supplies, instructions and a link to an instructional video.
Registration for both craft classes costs $22 and is open online at cityofsantamaria.org/register. Supplies and class spaces are limited.
Kits will be available for pickup at the Recreation and Parks Department, located at 615 S. McClelland St. For more information, contact 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.