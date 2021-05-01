LOS ALAMOS
Bridge replacement project at Hwy 101, 135 intersection to resume Sunday
A bridge replacement project in Los Alamos set to resume Sunday could impact both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 101 at Highway 135.
The project will entail demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, is expected to be complete by summer 2022.
This roadwork will result in a removal of the left shoulder in both directions and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, the spokesman said.
Drivers may encounter delays that should not exceed 15 minutes.
During any closure of Highway 135, pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs will be provided a shuttle service, the spokesman said.
He added that a pile driver will be utilized from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so drivers can expect the roadway to be noisy.
Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Mystery-themed book bags available at library
Book bags filled with mystery, thriller and suspense titles will be available for pickup at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library this month.
Along with five books, the bags also contain a list of other reading recommendations in the mystery genre. Books in the bags do not need to be checked out and have no due date, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Book bags can be picked up during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch's second-floor information desk from May 10 to 15, according to van de Kamp.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required prior to pickup.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Bridge construction on Hwy 101 near Buellton begins Sunday night
A project to widen the bridge and replace railing along Highway 101 near Buellton will begin Sunday night and run through Friday, May 7, with work occurring from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The project will impact sections of the highway from south of Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of Santa Rosa Road, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman who noted that detours are expected in both directions and should not exceed 10 minutes.
Motorists heading northbound will detour from Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing to Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at Highway 246.
Motorists headed southbound will detour from Highway 101 at Highway 246 to the Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing.
In addition, one lane is expected to remain closed in each direction across the Nojoqui Creek Bridge until the end of December, the spokesman said.
The project is overseen by Spectrum Construction Group of Irvine and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Caltrans accepting applications for transportation scholarships
Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the district, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.
The scholarships are awarded to Central Coast seniors who plan to attend college in California and pursue a career in transportation.
California Transportation Foundation donates 50% of the scholarship funding, while the coffee and food sales at District 5 offices provide the rest, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Applications must be submitted by May 14, with the 2021 scholarships to be awarded this summer.
For more information, including a way to access the application, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.