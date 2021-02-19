SANTA MARIA
Boys and Girls Club designated as city's second Safe Place
Due to the efforts of city agencies, the Boys and Girls Club on Railroad Avenue has become the second Santa Maria location added to the National Safe Place Network, designating the site as a safe place for youths in crisis.
Operating in 37 states, the National Safe Place Network provides outreach and resources to youths who have run away from home or feel they have nowhere to turn because of abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast to register the location within the network, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center on South McClelland Street was designated as the city's first Safe Place site in January 2020.
In addition, the Santa Maria Fire Department is in the process of adding the city's five fire stations to the network, hopefully by the spring. This would increase the city's number of Safe Place sites to seven, van de Kamp said.
The Boys and Girls Club is located at 901 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Youths in crisis may text the word “SAFE” to 4-HELP (44357) for the nearest Safe Place location. For more information about local Safe Place efforts, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gregg Hart named vice chair of LOSSAN board
Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart has been named vice chairman of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors for 2021, a spokesman for the agency said.
Dana Reed, mayor pro tem for the city of Indian Wells, was elected chairman of the 11-person board of directors for LOSSAN, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service between San Luis Obispo and San Diego.
The two will provide oversight of initiatives in LOSSAN’s business plan for 2021-22 and 2022-23 that includes major goals and objectives for managing the Pacific Surfliner as well as the budget to administer, market and operate the service, the spokesman said.
Hart previously served as the original manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s traffic solutions program, deputy executive director of SBCAG, a member of the Santa Barbara City Council and Planning Commission, and a member of the Coastal Commission.
For more information about the Pacific Surfliner, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com.
SANTA MARIA
Rainbow macramé kits available for teens at Main Branch Library
Junior high and high schoolers in Santa Maria are invited to create a colorful wall macramé with activity kits from the Santa Maria Public Library.
Kits contain all the needed materials and design ideas to make a rainbow macramé creation, perfect for hanging on a wall to brighten up a space, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Online registration for kits is available via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library beginning Saturday. Kit pickup begins the same day and lasts through Feb. 27 during sidewalk pickup hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch Library.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the library run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria.
For more information about library branch locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
New members sought for Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel
Applications are being accepted to join the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel that provides community input about decommissioning issues to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Three new members are needed for the local nonregulatory stakeholder group of 11 people, and March 13 is the deadline to apply.
The panel was created to foster open dialogue between the community and PG&E on matters related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and future uses of the facilities and property located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Panel members, who meet quarterly, also have a chance to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process.
PG&E representatives and existing panel members will select three replacements who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in the communities surrounding the nuclear power plant.
New panel members will be announced March 29.
For more information on how to apply, visit https://diablocanyonpanel.org/ or www.pge.com/engagementpanel.