Santa Barbara County
Body found near Lompoc prompts 'suspicious death' investigation
An adult male found dead near a vehicle in an unincorporated area of Lompoc has prompted a suspicious death investigation.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported that a person called 911 around 8:45 a.m. Friday to report seeing a body lying near a vehicle in the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, which is about 10 miles southeast of the city of Lompoc.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, located the adult male's body and determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and detectives responded to the scene,” read a portion of a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said an investigation is underway to determine the identity of the decedent and the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information that would assist investigators to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.
Community members can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc man arrested on drugs, weapons violations
A report of a man with a gun led to the arrest of a suspected Lompoc gang member late Thursday night on several weapons and drugs violations.
James Christopher Jones, 32, reportedly matched the description of the man reported and was arrested by Lompoc Police officers at 11:17 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Maple Avenue.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the city’s gang injunction and violation of probation.
Jones is a documented gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and was allegedly found in possession of a loaded revolver and methamphetamine.
He was booked into Lompoc Jail.
Santa Barbara County
‘Walk the Block’ Saturday to raise awareness of seniors’ needs
Community Partners in Caring will conduct a countywide “Walk the Block” awareness campaign from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to raise awareness about the needs of the elderly, an agency spokeswoman said.
The event, planned in honor of Older Americans Month in May, is designed to “help our community learn simple steps they can take to help break isolation and loneliness among our senior population,” the spokeswoman said.
It will also give residents an opportunity to honor the elderly during senior citizens appreciation week.
Those who sign up for “Walk the Block” will be provided with a map, a script and other materials as well as a free breakfast donated by community sponsors.
Volunteers can join the movement for 30 minutes or up to the full two hours to spread awareness about the free life-changing services Community Partners in Caring provides to “to help seniors live independently while maintaining dignity, respect and quality of life,” the spokeswoman said.
To sign up for the walk in Santa Maria, call 805-925-0125; to sign up in Lompoc, call 805-925-8000.
Santa Maria
Railroad, airplanes topic of next Heart of the Valley presentation
Dick Mininger will speak about the history of the Santa Maria Museum of Flight and the Santa Maria Valley Railway Historical Museum during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Mininger, who serves as president of both museums, will share photos from his vast collection during his talk.
The monthly series, produced in partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of local history.
It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a spokesman said.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.