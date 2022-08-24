CENTRAL COAST
Blood supplies plummet, more donations needed
Blood supplies on the Central Coast have plummeted by 50% this summer, prompting Vitalant to declare an emergency shortage and ask for more blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Vitalant is the independent blood services supplier for 22 hospitals on the Central Coast.
The Labor Day holiday is approaching on Sept. 3, 4 and 5, when fewer blood donors are typically available but the demand for blood historically rises, so Vitalant is asking eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood before the holiday.
Although all types of blood are needed, a Vitalant spokesman said the shortage is especially acute for Type O, the most frequently transfused blood type.
He said in recent days, the amount of O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just a one-day’s supply. A four-day supply is considered sufficient.
Those who give blood through Aug. 31 will receive a $6 prepaid gift card, redeemable by email, and will be automatically entered to win one of five $3,000 prepaid gift cards.
For donor eligibility requirements and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org, use the Vitalant app or call 877-258-4825.
SANTA MARIA
PCPA's 'Native Gardens' to debut at Marian Theatre today
PCPA’s production of "Native Gardens" will play at the Marian Theatre from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3, then relocate to the Solvang Festival Theater stage for a weeklong run from Sept. 9 to 17.
The Marian Theatre is on Hancock College's Santa Maria campus at 800 S. College Drive, while the Solvang Festival Theater is at 420 2nd St.
The production, written by popular playwright Karen Zacarias, is a hilarious comedy about gardens and clashing cultures that turn friendly neighbors into feuding enemies, according to a PCPA spokesperson.
The story centers around characters Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his wife, Tania, who are realizing the American dream as they unknowingly move next door to a pair of community stalwarts, Virginia and Frank.
A disagreement ensues over a long-standing fence line and spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege and entitlement. And in the end, no one comes out smelling like a rose.
It goes to show that "you can’t choose your neighbors," the spokesperson said.
The cast features Christen Celaya as Tania, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Pablo, Kitty Balay as Virginia, Andrew Philpot as Frank and Manny Fuerte as Landscaper.
The creative team includes director Catalina Maynard; scenic designer Jason Bolen; costume designer Eddy L. Barrows; lighting designer Cody Soper; sound designer Elisabeth Weidner; and production stage manager Suzanne Tyler.
The production is sponsored by Hancock College.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62 based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase tickets, contact the box office at 805-922-8313, or visit www.pcpa.org.
Performances are subject to change, and the latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates approach.
LOMPOC
Youth-led leadership conference to be held Saturday
Lompoc High School will host the California Freedom Summer youth leadership conference on Saturday, when students can engage in public speaking, register to vote and attend workshops on college readiness.
The event will be led by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center in partnership with Future for Lompoc Youth members.
“COVID-19 has had a disparate impact in the city of Lompoc, youth being some of the most impacted,” said conference organizer Eder Gaona-Macedo. "Conferences like this allow students to reengage in community while also building important life skills to fulfill their fullest potential."
Conference participants will receive a free T-shirt, lanyard, lunch and an opportunity to win prizes that include an iPad, iPod, gift cards and more.
Efforts by the research center were sparked by low civic engagement numbers among young people aged 18 to 34.
The larger project is composed of a 2-unit independent study and ethnic studies coursework in which students learn about voter rights, voter engagement and gain leadership skills.
So far, 114 young people throughout the state have taken the course and, of those, eight were Lompoc students who successfully completed the coursework while they were concurrently enrolled at Hancock College.
The conference is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/Future4Lompoc.