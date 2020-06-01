County Lines: Big rig overturns in roundabout in Santa Ynez Valley, no injuries reported

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Big rig overturns in roundabout in Santa Ynez Valley, no injuries reported
No injuries were reported Monday after a semi-truck carrying a 53-foot trailer overturned in the roundabout connecting Highways 154 and 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene shortly after noon. The driver, according to County Fire, had extricated himself from the cab of the 18-wheeler, and no other vehicles were involved.
County Fire reported that an oil leak from the truck’s cab was contained before reaching a nearby creek. State and local environmental officials were alerted, according to County Fire.
County Fire also reported that the contents of the trailer being carried by the big rig were unknown but did not appear to be hazardous.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. While traffic was not affected, County Fire warns that the truck will likely remain on the side of the road for an extended period.
SANTA MARIA
‘At-Home’ Trick Shot’ contest launched
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding its first “At-Home Trick Shot” social media challenge, which started Friday and will end June 12.
To enter the free challenge, residents submit a short video of themselves completing their most creative trick shot in their homes or backyards, a department spokesman said. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Any household items or sports equipment can be used — socks and a laundry basket, ping pong balls and a plastic cup, pots, pans, a basketball hoop, golf clubs, whatever you can use.
However, to be eligible, a thumbs-up must be visibly given to the camera at the end of the video to verify it is for the challenge, the spokesman said. Videos without a thumbs-up will not qualify.
Videos must be posted on social media — Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — using #smrecandparks and #smtrickshot.
One winner and one runner-up will be announced through the same social media sites on June 5 and June 15.
Each winner and runner-up will receive a commemorative Trick Shot Challenge T-shirt.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
Health organization provides 200-plus lunches to staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A Lompoc-based organization that offers free services to people in need recently provided more than 200 lunches to the staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Superior Home Health & Senior Services delivered 215 meals to the hospital on May 28 as a show of support to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meals were in addition to more than 200 other lunches the organization provided to local health care workers in May.
The donations, according to a spokesperson for Superior Home Health & Senior Services, were “to thank the health care workers in our community for their service during this difficult time.”
The organization reported that the donations also supported five local restaurants.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Superior Home Health & Senior Services has helped seniors and other community members with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential.
The services are provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
For more information on Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which has a Lompoc office at 320 E. Walnut Ave., visit the organization's website at https://superiorseniorhomecare.com.
