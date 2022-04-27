SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Big rig crash into pole ignites small brush fire near Betteravia, Ray roads
Crews on Wednesday extinguished a small brush fire that was ignited after a big rig truck collided with a pole near the intersection of Betteravia and Ray roads, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The collision was reported at 3:09 p.m., followed by a report of a grass fire two minutes later in a small area located between Stinton and Ray roads, near the railroad tracks, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
In addition to CHP personnel, several Santa Barbara County Fire Department units responded to the scene, including a water tender, engine and two medic engines.
The truck driver was not injured, although CHP logs show a line was reported down on the roadway following the collision.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at 3:42 p.m., and crews were expected to take about 30 minutes mopping up the scene, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP.
SANTA MARIA
Alzheimer's Association to host Senior Fiesta
The Alzheimer's Association California Central Coast Chapter is hosting a Senior Fiesta on May 4 at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave.
The free event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., in conjunction with the city of Santa Maria, as a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, while also integrating dementia education and community resources.
"This fiesta is an opportunity to connect with our community in a fun and festive way, with a more inviting approach to dementia and caregiving conversations," said Gabriella Garcia, Alzheimer's Association program and education manager. "Our goal is to raise awareness and provide local resources to all families affected by dementia, or those who just may want to learn more."
While designed for seniors, families and children are welcome to attend. Information will be shared in both English and Spanish.
All attendees must register by calling 800-272-3900, or by texting 805-494-5223.
SANTA YNEZ
Santa Barbara woman wins $150K motorhome at Chumash Casino
A Santa Barbara woman cashed in her winning ticket in Chumash Casino Resort's Dream Big giveaway Sunday and claimed a 2022 Georgetown motorhome worth over $150,000.
Prior to claiming her prize, Martha O. said she didn't know her name had been called during the grand prize drawing that took place at 10 p.m.
“A man leaned over and told me he thought my name was called,” she said. “I figured it was probably just something small like $1,500 in slot free play.”
But when Martha arrived at the promotions desk to claim her prize, she learned it was much more.
“They told me I won the $150,000 grand prize,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was surprised. It completely caught me off guard.”
Martha said she likes to venture up from Santa Barbara and play on Sundays and the occasional Friday or Saturday night. She had accumulated entries for the quarterly drawing over the past three months by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.
“I stick to the slot machines,” Martha said. “I either play the gorillas or the tikis.”