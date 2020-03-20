County Lines: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified

SANTA MARIA
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified
A bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday was identified Friday, and Santa Maria Police now are seeking the public's help to identify the driver who allegedly fled the scene.
Ramon Maldonado, 48, of Santa Maria was found lying on the side of Blosser Road with his mangled bicycle after officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. Friday to Church Street and Blosser Road.
Maldonado was struck from behind and sustained major injuries, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee, who added that officers attempted medical intervention until the arrival of an American Medical Response ambulance.
Maldonado was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Although officers have yet to identify witnesses, Santa Maria Traffic Unit and Crime Lab investigators have determined the suspect's vehicle is a gray SUV or van after recovering evidence from the scene.
The vehicle likely will have front-end damage from the collision, McGehee said.
Anyone with information, leads or who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, McGehee at ext. 2291, or Traffic Officer David Brewer at ext. 1201.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department closes front lobby indefinitely to limit coronavirus exposure
The Santa Maria Police Department on Friday closed its front lobby to the public until further notice to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus, although some services still are available by appointment.
The department's front lobby was closed "out of extreme abundance of caution" following measures from the Centers for Disease Control, state of California and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to contain spread of the coronavirus, according to the SMPD.
The closure is expected to have minimal impact on the ability to provide policing services.
Santa Maria Police officers will continue to respond to calls, and the public has been directed to call the department for all nonemergency needs, according to Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen.
Records staff will be available to the public by appointment-only for services such as vehicle release and sex offender registration.
The Santa Maria Police records service can be reached at 805-928-3781, ext. 2950, or by email at pdrecords@cityofsantamaria.org.
LOMPOC
Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club temporarily closed amid pandemic
The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely as a result of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide order for people to shelter in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lompoc nonprofit organization reported that it will remain closed at least until the state mandate is lifted. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.
On Thursday, Gov. Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. More than 1,000 people in the state had tested positive for the virus, as of Friday.
"Please listen to the news and follow directions," read a portion of a statement from the club. "We want all our members and visitors to stay healthy during this pandemic."