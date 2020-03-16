County Lines: Bicyclist killed in collision at Blosser Road and Main Street

SANTA MARIA
Bicyclist killed in collision at Blosser Road and Main Street
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle at the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a man down at 8:38 p.m. near the corner of Blosser Road and Church Street, said Santa Maria Police Sgt. Nate Totorica.
Upon arrival, Santa Maria Police and Fire units located the bicyclist, who had sustained major injuries. No vehicle was located in the area, Totorica said.
The bicyclist, who has not been identified, later died, according to officials.
While officials do not know how the collision occurred, they are investigating it as a hit-and-run, Totorica said.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Sgt. Michael McGehee at 805-928-3781, ext. 2291.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Gaviota Tunnel northbound lane scheduled to close for drainage repairs
The Gaviota Tunnel's northbound lane on Highway 101 is scheduled to close next week for drainage repairs.
The northbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, March 23, and running until Friday, March 27, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
Additionally, the Gaviota Tunnel rest area will be closed on a 24-hour basis from March 23 to March 27 as a result of the closure.
The purpose of the lane closure is so that Caltrans crews can repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment, Shivers said.
Granite Construction is contracted to perform the work at various locations based on a $1 million contract.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.