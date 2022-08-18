LOMPOC
Beekeepers to host National Honey Bee Day community event
Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.
Attendance is free and open to members of the public.
During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting.
Local raw unfiltered honey also will be available for purchase in several sizes, with or without honeycomb, according to the association.
National Honey Bee Day was started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honoring honeybees and beekeeping. The day is marked on the third Saturday of August and serves as an opportunity to build community awareness of the bee industry through education and promotion.
The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Flying Goat Cellars, exists to promote beekeeping through best management practices, education and mentoring of people about honeybees and beekeeping. The group also serves to increase public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honeybees.
The annual membership fee is a suggested donation of $10 per family.
For additional information, contact winery owner Kate Griffith at kate@flyinggoatcellars.com or 805-588-0996.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Neal Taylor Nature Center ‘going batty’ with live bat exhibit
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed.
A series of live presentations are slated for the following Saturdays: Aug. 20 at 7:35 a.m. and Aug. 27 at 7:25 p.m.
According to Center Executive Director Julie McDonald, close to 600 bats identified by Santa Barbara Natural History Museum biologist Paul Collins as California myotis — or micro bats — fly into two separate bat boxes located on the property, which are part of the live exhibit for viewing.
The center's first bat box sits at approximately 3 feet by 1 1/2 feet and was designed, built and erected in October 2013 by Nature Center volunteer Michael Marlow.
The box is suspended between two poles 16 feet off the ground and is located behind the garage of the Nature Center in the native garden.
McDonald said Marlow built a second bat “condo” five years later at the southeast end of the native garden to accommodate the center's expanding bat population.
Guano has accumulated under the bat boxes, and McDonald noted visitors should not go near the guano.
For more information, contact the center at 805-693-0691 or email McDonald at Julie@clnaturecenter.org.
SOLVANG
State of the City address slated for Wednesday
Solvang elected officials and leaders will deliver news on the city's state of affairs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Craft House at Corque, 420 Alisal Road.
The luncheon event will feature presentations by special guest speaker State Controller Betty Yee, Mayor Charlie Uhrig and City Manager Xenia Bradford.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and a meet and greet with Yee will follow.
According to the program agenda, both Uhrig and Bradford will provide an update on city services provided to the community, accomplishments and key strategic initiatives from the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Bradford also will discuss the need for future revenue-generating options — including a sales tax increase, a transient occupancy tax increase, or formation of a business improvement district — to further support city infrastructure, quality of life for residents and a thriving downtown economy.
The program is hosted by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce and is open to the public.
Tickets at $50 include lunch and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/377563792467. For more information, call the Solvang Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-0701.