County Lines: Avila fire 50% contained; no damaged structures or injuries reported

SANTA MARIA

Hancock College library seeking community testimonies for COVID-19 archival project

In order to capture local experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hancock College library is asking the community to share their thoughts and memories from the past few months for a historic archival project.

Hancock students and staff, along with community members, are invited to participate by submitting materials documenting their reactions through an online form created by Hancock library staff, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness.

Those interested in participating can submit materials such as photos, videos, essays, journals, poems and audio recordings, either via a file upload or link, with the option of anonymity.

A main goal of the project is to provide real-life accounts about the pandemic from primary sources to be referenced in the future, Hancock librarian Susannah Kopecky said.

“Years from now, people will wonder what life was like during the pandemic, and we would like to be able to provide that glimpse of life for the historic record,” Kopecky said.

