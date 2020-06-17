County Lines: Avila fire 50% contained; no damaged structures or injuries reported

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Avila fire 50% contained; no damaged structures or injuries reported
A swift-moving vegetation fire that erupted on Monday and burned 400 acres along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach was 50% contained Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Crews made substantial progress in establishing and improving control lines Tuesday, according to Cal Fire officials who expect containment will reach 100% by 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Avila fire erupted in the Gragg Canyon area along the eastern side of Highway 101 shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, threatening at least 100 homes and structures, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adam Orozco.
No damage to structures or injuries were reported. Cal Fire officials advised caution Wednesday as firefighters and equipment remain in the area.
Up to 450 firefighting personnel responded to the blaze, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the San Luis Obispo City, Morro Bay, San Miguel, Atascadero, Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County fire departments.
Additionally, water tenders, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and at least 50 fire engines responded.
The cause of the Avila fire is under investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Drum fire 100% contained with 696 acres burned
A vegetation fire that broke out west of Buellton on Sunday and burned 696 acres is now 100% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The Drum fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of west Highway 246 in a vineyard-speckled part of the county. Wind gusts of up to 22 mph drove the fire east as it quickly engulfed hundreds of acres.
Forward progress on the fire was stopped shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The cause of the Drum fire remains under investigation.
Up to 200 firefighters from various fire departments in the county were assigned to the Drum fire and were aided by low overnight temperatures and foggy conditions on Monday night, according to Eliason.
Additionally, a Cal Fire fixed-wing aircraft, Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter and bulldozers from County Fire and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the blaze.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College library seeking community testimonies for COVID-19 archival project
In order to capture local experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hancock College library is asking the community to share their thoughts and memories from the past few months for a historic archival project.
Hancock students and staff, along with community members, are invited to participate by submitting materials documenting their reactions through an online form created by Hancock library staff, according to college spokesman Chris McGuinness.
Those interested in participating can submit materials such as photos, videos, essays, journals, poems and audio recordings, either via a file upload or link, with the option of anonymity.
A main goal of the project is to provide real-life accounts about the pandemic from primary sources to be referenced in the future, Hancock librarian Susannah Kopecky said.
“Years from now, people will wonder what life was like during the pandemic, and we would like to be able to provide that glimpse of life for the historic record,” Kopecky said.
