SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Average gas price tops $4 for area
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Santa Barbara County topped $4 this week as a result of reduced production, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California Weekend Gas Watch.
For the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara region, the average price reached $4.04 per gallon Thursday morning, which is 4 cents higher than last week, 14 cents higher than last month and $1.12 more than the price at this time last year, the Weekend Gas Watch report said.
The record high price for the Santa Barbara County region is $4.70, set June 21, 2008.
The highest average price reported Thursday was $4.06 per gallon in the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan area. Statewide, the average price hit $4.01.
Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said reduced production and lower inventories are to blame for the continuing rise in gasoline prices.
Spring noted the California Energy Commission on Wednesday reported production was down 1% from last week and inventories were down nearly 4%.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Pfizer vaccine offered to Tricare beneficiaries on base
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered to all Tricare beneficiaries at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Tricare is a Department of Defense health care program and its beneficiaries include active duty service members and their families, veterans, National Guard members and retired service and reserve members.
Distribution of the two-dose vaccine began on March 30 for those 16 and up, according to Candace McIntosh, recovery care coordinator at Vandenberg AFB.
Each vaccine dose is spaced three weeks apart and will be available via appointment at the 30th Medical Group building located at 338 South Dakota Ave., Building 13850, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 805-606-2273.
SANTA MARIA
Youth clay packs available at library starting this weekend
Clay activity packs for youth will be available at Santa Maria Public Library locations beginning this weekend, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Packs contain air dry clay, paint and sealer, along with suggestions for projects, and are intended for ages 4 to 17.
"Playing with clay is not only fun but also beneficial for young learners. Clay can help improve dexterity, foster hand-eye coordination and help develop problem-solving abilities," van de Kamp said.
From May 1 to 8, activity packs will be available for pickup during grab-and-go hours at the Santa Maria Main, Orcutt, Los Alamos, Guadalupe and Cuyama library branches as well as the SMPL To Go Bookmobile.
Online registration will be required to pick up packs at the Main Branch Library but will not be required at the other branches, according to van de Kamp.
Registration is available via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0951.
The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For a full list of library branch locations and grab-and-go hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
LOMPOC
Water conservation kits available at library for residents
The Lompoc Library is inviting residents to make an appointment to pick up a free water conservation kit filled with goodies.
Kits are available from now through Monday, May 31, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until all kits are gone.
Contents are based on age and include coloring books for young students, planting kits and conservation swag for middle school and high school students, and low-flow showerheads and aerators for adults.
The Lompoc Library also is offering prizes to children who participate in virtual water conservation challenges using the Beanstack Tracker app.
Participants who submit photos of their plant’s progress on the Beanstack app by May 31 will be entered into a prize drawing for a chance to win a terrarium kit, Lompoc Aquatic Center Splash Pass or other prizes.
Additional challenges for both children and adults can be found at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
The monthlong educational program is sponsored by the Conservation Division, in collaboration with the Lompoc Public Library and Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership Program.
To arrange a conservation kit pickup, call 805-875-8781.