SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Average gas price hits new record in county
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline hit a new record at 9 a.m. Thursday in Santa Barbara County, hitting $6.04, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Inflation, high demand and the high cost of crude oil that’s driving the relentless rise in gas prices is being exacerbated in Southern California by breakdowns at two refineries and supply problems, an Auto Club spokesman said.
“The reasons for the increase are not just the war [in Ukraine] and some refinery supply issues, but also inflation and competition for resources to produce diesel fuel, which is about 50 cents more expensive than regular unleaded gasoline,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe.
“Memorial Day travel will likely add to the demand for gasoline,” he added. “The Auto Club expects an 11% increase in holiday weekend travel volume compared to last year."
The $6.04 in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area is 18 cents higher than last week, 22 cents higher than last month and $1.89 higher than last year, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
It’s also just 2 cents lower than the average price for the entire state. The average national price Thursday was $4.59.
But the Santa Barbara County price was not the highest among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch.
That honor went to the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, which also set a new record at $6.10 a gallon.
The lowest average price was $5.98 in the Bakersfield and Riverside metro areas.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Wine Trolley returning to service Friday
After being shut down in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley is returning to service Friday and will visit a handful of the area’s most popular wineries Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16.
The trolley will start its journeys at Costa de Oro Winery, located at 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., then make stops at Amplify Wines, Old Orcutt at Broadway & Clark and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, said a Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce spokesman.
Passengers can step on and off the trolley at the various stops as they choose, and the entire route takes about 60 minutes for the trolley to complete, the spokesman said.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the trolley.
Jennifer Harrison, tourism director for the Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said the trolley is an example of how much farther visitors’ dollars can go in Santa Maria Valley.
“In other California destinations, a wine trolley can cost upwards of $100,” Harrison said. “Here, for less than $20, visitors can hop aboard and safely travel throughout Santa Maria Valley.”
Tickets can be purchased at Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave.; Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road; and Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, all in Santa Maria.
Tickets are also available at Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 Broadway St., and El Viñero, 130-A N. Broadway St., both in Old Orcutt.
SANTA MARIA
Free coin show Saturday offers appraisals, prizes
Folks who have old coins lying around can get an idea of what they’re worth, see some shining examples of valuable coins and add to their collections at the Santa Maria Coin & Collectible Show this Saturday.
Admission is free to the show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Elwin Mussell Senior Center at 510 E. Park Ave. in Santa Maria, where local numismatists will be on hand to offer free appraisals.
But coins aren’t the only attraction at the Santa Maria Coin Club show, which will have 24 tables that also include currency, casino chips, sports cards, Beanie Babies and similar collectibles.
Raffles will take place throughout the day, and a drawing at 4 p.m. will have a gold grand prize and eight additional prizes, a club spokesman said. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six, and the winner need not be present.
For more information, contact Ed Cohen at 805-937-1250.