SANTA MARIA
Attorney in Operation Matador case withdraws as counsel
A Superior Court judge in Santa Maria approved a motion Friday for a defense attorney to withdraw as counsel in the Operation Matador case.
Judge John McGregor approved attorney Michael Carty’s motion to withdraw as counsel for defendant Juan Narciso Escobar Hernandez, effective Dec. 13.
Hernandez is one of 11 defendants — alleged members of the transnational criminal organization MS-13 — who were indicted by a Santa Barbara County grand jury on dozens of criminal charges that include murder, criminal gang conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators believe the group is responsible for 10 murders that occurred in the Santa Maria Valley during a three-year period.
Ten of the defendants are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail. An additional defendant, Jose Bonilla-Mejia, is in an Ohio jail awaiting sentencing on a federal racketeering and murder case in the Southern District.
The reason for Carty’s withdrawal was not specified during a court hearing Friday. McGregor issued a gag order on the case in 2017 that prevents attorneys, law enforcement and court staff from publicly speaking about the case other than what's discussed in open court and, also, limits the release of documents.
A call to Carty’s office in Santa Barbara wasn’t immediately returned Monday.
The court will issue an order to appoint new counsel and direct Carty to meet with the new attorney and Hernandez “to ensure as seamless as a transition as possible,” McGregor said.
The court authorized compensation of up to 30 hours for Carty, who was appointed by the court, to make “all efforts to provide information” to new counsel that’s subject to the gag order.
The 10 defendants are set to appear again at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13 and 20 for case management and motion conferences in Department 6 of the Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Extreme fire danger restrictions now in effect in Los Padres National Forest
Due to extremely dry vegetation and an increasing fire danger, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that extreme fire danger restrictions will remain in effect through Dec. 31.
The fire restrictions will be rigorously enforced, and violators may face a fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both, Los Padres spokesman Andrew Madsen said.
Under the elevated fire restrictions, wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest, including designated campfire use sites, Madsen said.
Those with valid California campfire permits are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns that burn gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel only within specific designated campfire use sites.
Campfire permits can be downloaded free at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf, where the list of designated campfire use sites also is posted.
Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the national forest unless specifically authorized by a special use permit, Madsen said.
Hunting with a valid California hunting license is allowed during open hunting season.
Smoking is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building or designated campfire use site.
No internal or external combustion engine may be operated without a properly installed spark-arresting device that has been maintained and is in effective working order. Internal-combustion vehicles are allowed only on roads and trails specifically designated for such use.
Madsen said that restriction is in effect year-round.
For more information, contact the Santa Lucia Ranger District office at 1616 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria at 805-925-9538 or the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 3505 Paradise Road in Santa Barbara at 805-967-3481.
LOMPOC
Museum program to focus on Honda Point naval disaster
The Lompoc Museum is slated to offer a free program this month that focuses on the Honda Point disaster, which occurred off the Santa Barbara County coast in 1923 and remains the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.
The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St.
It will include a 15-minute screening of the 1992 Huell Howser program "Devil’s Jaw," which will be followed by a presentation updating what is currently known about the tragedy.
The event will be the first in a series of presentations that will review and revisit some classic Huell Howser TV shows about Lompoc and the surrounding area, according to the Lompoc Museum.
The Honda Point disaster continues to draw visitors to local museums, historical societies, and a section of rugged coastline for a glimpse of what happened to a squadron of Navy destroyers on that fateful foggy night more than 96 years ago.
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1923, seven destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello.
Two other ships grounded, but were able to maneuver free of the rocks. Twenty-three sailors died in the disaster.
The program at the Lompoc Museum will include commentary from James Carucci, an archaeologist and cultural resource manager with more than 20 years local experience, according to the Lompoc Museum.
For more information on the program, contact the Lompoc Museum at 805-736-3888 or lompocmuseum@gmail.com or visit the facility at 200 South H St.