County Lines: Atascadero State Hospital police officer arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges

SANTA MARIA
Atascadero State Hospital police officer arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges
An Atascadero State Hospital police officer from Santa Maria was arrested Monday on suspicion of weapons and narcotics charges following an investigation.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives arrested Leonel Lazaro, 36, on a warrant near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The warrant was issued as the result of an investigation led by detectives from the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau.
Lazaro was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of felony charges, including selling a firearm to a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, conspiracy, embezzlement and a misdemeanor charge of providing ammunition to a prohibited person.
He has since been released on $35,000 bail, according to Zick.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold COVID-19 informational event today
Santa Maria city officials will hold a virtual informational session about COVID-19 at noon today.
The event will be held live on the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Facebook page, where city staff will answer questions about COVID-19 submitted by community members, spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
Those wishing to submit questions can email van de Kamp at mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org.
To view the live virtual event, visit facebook.com/smrecandparks at noon.
LOMPOC
City officials seeking community input on new skate park design
Lompoc city officials are seeking public input as they begin the application process for Proposition 68 state grant funding to design and construct a new skate park and community area at College Park, replacing the current 10,000-square-foot skate park that opened in 2000.
Community members are invited to participate in a series of meetings through November, including a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Additional Zoom meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22; 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12; and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
City staff also is encouraging locals to take the online project survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDXWX3T, as well as submit personalized park designs — created either by free hand or guided by printable design templates available on the College Park Prop. 68 Construction Project link located on the city website, www.cityoflompoc.com.
Preprinted design sheets also will be made available to the public for pickup at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and Surf Connection.
Completed design sheets can either be shown to project designers and city staff during scheduled community meetings, according to a city spokeswoman, or can be turned in at the Lompoc Aquatic Center or Surf Connection.
Proposition 68, the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018, has funded the construction of Lompoc's new playground and fitness area at Beattie Park.
